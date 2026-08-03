Joe Mack Joins Exclusive Marlins Rookie Home Run Company

The Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack continue to put on a show at the plate and during the second half, he's not messing around.

In Sunday's game, Mack collected two hits, which was one of the reasons why the Marlins won the game to secure another series. His home run in the fifth inning to put Miami on the board puts him on a solid list with former Marlins.

Mack's Home Runs Make His Rookie Season Look Amazing

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old is delivering everything the franchise expected from him. He is a player who is relentless and plays the game with passion but keeps it professional at the same time. Mack delivered his 11th home run of the series. Mack ties Hanley Ramirez for the most home runs in a single season as a rookie. Here's the list of other great hitters to wear the Marlins uniform.

#Marlins with 11+ home runs in the first year of their career:



Dan Uggla - 26

Giancarlo Stanton - 22

Agustín Ramirez - 21

Miguel Cabrera - 12

Harold Ramirez - 11

𝙅𝙤𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙠 - 11 pic.twitter.com/legiwUH8uj — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) August 2, 2026

Mack will definitely pass Ramirez and Miguel Cabrera. There are two months left. He has 10 home runs to go to tie his teammate Agustin Ramirez, who is currently in the minors. That's the same guy from whom he took his spot.

Giancarlo Stanton delivered 22 in his first year. It would be incredible if Mack can finish the season reaching anywhere between 20 and 25 home runs.

We knew the level of talent Mack has. We know what he brings to the table. We didn't know he was going to hit this many home runs right out of the gate. The Marlins fans won't complain because this exceeded their expectations of him. Now, the Marlins front office is working towards giving him an extension. The extension is definitely worth it.

The trend has already started in baseball. In the sense that organizations are locking players in when they're very young to long-term contracts. The Marlins are seeing the future right in front of their eyes. Mack is hungry, and the Marlins must feed him by extending him after the season. His defense will continue to get better, and so will his at-bats.

Mack could be an answer for the Marlins to have a successful August. The team struggled in July, but they are getting their act together once again, like they did in June. There's no time to fool around. The Marlins must make the playoffs. Will Mack surprise the Marlins by becoming their second-half MVP? Otto Lopez was their MVP in the first half.

The great thing about this team is that it can be anyone in the lineup to shine bright in the second half. Mack and Griffin Conine have been delivering in the second half for this team. Mack slashing .245/.299/.748 OPS with 48 hits in 67 games.

The Marlins will begin their next test against the Atlanta Braves in a three-game road series beginning on Tuesday.