Joe Mack Showing Marlins Why He is Their Catcher of the Future

The Miami Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough were able to salvage the final game of their three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday 12-4. A major reason why the Marlins were able to win on Wednesday was because of catcher Joe Mack.

Mack was 2-3 with two hits, a homerun, a walk, two runs driven in, and three runs scored in the contest. Mack is really heating up as of lately as the 23-year-old is hitting 8-17 in his past six games and is really helping out the Marlins offense.

Usually, guys like Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards are the main drivers of the offense for the Fish, but Mack has been doing his fair share as of late. And last season, prospect Augustin Ramirez was rising in the system and playing good ball.

Miami Marlins infielder Otto Lopez | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This season, Ramirez struggled and was sent to Triple-A Jacksonville. Now Mack was called up in his place not long ago and has been on a heater as of late.

The Marlins are getting offense from Mack this season that they were not getting from Ramirez. The fact that Mack is helping the Marlins offense on a consistent basis says a lot about how well he is playing his role.

Mack Should Be in Running for Rookie of the Year With Recent Play

Mack has only appeared in 34 games so far this season for the Marlins, counting Wednesday's victory over the Phillies. But despite the small amount of games played so far and the limited amount of plate appearances, he should be in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Mack has had a resurgence from May to June as he had an OPS of .500 in May and before counting Wednesday's game, he has an OPS of .981 in June. He has really turned things around in month two of being in the majors and being a full-time catcher.

It is still really early in the season for Mack and the Marlins, but the result so far is pleasing for McCullough and staff. Ramirez was the same way when he was a rookie for Miami and was in the same Rookie of the Year race, but then he struggled.

It remains to be seen if Mack can keep up this type of performance and keep producing offensively. But if he does, the Marlins will be able to stay in the playoff race on a daily basis.