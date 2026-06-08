Marlins’ Joe Mack Proved His Keep Behind The Plate This Week In Shocking Way

The Miami Marlins have an above-average pitching staff this season, but a newcomer behind the dish has made them even better. During his fourth week in the big leagues, Joe Mack was a part of a historic week that saw the Marlins allow just 2.8 runs per game, their least amount during a week all season.

Mack came into the MLB with an expectation to prove himself as an elite defender, similar to what he produced in the minor leagues, and he's done that and more.

While he might not be calling the pitches this far into his career, this is an impressive feat for any rookie catcher. It's not like he's been absent from immediate impact throughout his young career, either.

Mack has thrown out nine runners trying to steal through his 27 games behind the plate, and allowed just 16 to steal.

He has been instrumental in Miami's 5-1 record over the last week, and shutting down dominant offenses. In the three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals, the Marlins allowed just seven runs over the three-game set.

The series was capped off with a 4-1 Marlins victory where the Nationals' lone run came on a bases-loaded fielder's choice.

Late in the game, Mack smacked a two-out bases-loaded two-run single to boost Miami into the lead, which proved to be all they needed for victory. To shut down the 2026 Washington team takes some doing and is highly impressive. The Nats have scored the most runs in all of baseball, including more than the superteam Los Angeles Dodgers.

Joe Mack Earned Pitching Staff’s and Delivered Big Time Through His First Month in the Show

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Not only did the Marlins quiet the Nationals' potent offense, but they also dealt a similar fate to the Tampa Bay Rays' offense. The Rays opened the three-game set on Friday with a 6-0 victory over the Marlins, but scored just four runs over the next two games.

Miami won the series finale with a familiar 4-1 score, behind the stellar start of Sandy Alcantara. Mack knocked in two runs during a fielder's choice and an error in the bottom of the seventh, which gave the Marlins much-needed room. He was credited with just one RBI, but was instrumental in the Marlins series win over the AL-Best Rays.

Mack's offensive production has left a lot to be desired, but he's come up clutch multiple times when necessary. He's batting just .217 with a .562 OPS but has 13 RBI through his first 27 games.

If he continues his strong command of the pitching staff, there's no reason why he won't stick in the big leagues. He's getting constant playing time behind the plate, and the Marlins seem to have no wish to move him.