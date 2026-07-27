Joe Mack's Successful Rookie Season with Marlins Keeps On Rolling

It's been a rough month for Miami Marlins' fans, who have watched their team go from 10 games over .500 and in prime position for a playoff spot just two weeks ago completely bottom out.

Now facing another offseason searching for answers, one position the team won't have to worry about is behind the plate, where 23-year-old rookie Joe Mack has established himself this season.

Despite the team's current 12-game losing streak, the backstop remains a bright spot on the beleaguered ball club. He's hitting just .239, but has smacked 10 home runs and has 30 runs batted in 60 games (180 at-bats). However, he's had noted improvement as of late. Since June 1, he's batted .265 with an .883 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“Joe really has turned it on,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said to the Miami Herald (subscription required). “He’s shown that he can get to velocity when he’s laying off the pitches down in the strike zone and getting himself into good counts. He has that type of impact and ability.”

The Future is Bright in South Florida

Marlins’ youngsters Griffin Conine [right] and Joe Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just Joe Mack that has many fans of the Fish dreaming of the future. All around the diamond, from infielder Otto Lopez to pitcher Max Meyer, the pieces are in place for the franchise to not only complete their construction a winner.

They could have a dynasty on their hands once this team comes together and matures at the same time. For his part, Mack is already advancing past being 'just a rookie' and is seeing the game from a different perspective now.

“I’m being more aggressive,” Mack said to the Herald about his improvement throughout the year, “It was just getting out of my own head of like, Oh, I’m in the big leagues. This is a way different game."

Mack joined the Marlins as a competitive balance pick, No. 31 overall, in the 2021 MLB draft out of Williamsville East, Williamsville, NY. In other words, Miami got the pick in part because it hadn't been very good for a while. Even with the losing streak, the Marlins are better positioned for long-term success than they were even six months ago.

Mack's emergence is part of the equation now. He's so much a part of the future that Agustin ramriez, who had a great rookie season at the plate in 2025, can't get back up to the Majors. At one time he was blocking Mack's path to the Majors.

Now, it's the other way around. And if Mack keeps producing like this Ramirez may need to consider changing positions to get back to Miami.