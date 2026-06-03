Joe Mack's First Career Home Run Helps Tie Marlins Franchise History

The Miami Marlins have countered a four-game losing streak over the weekend with two straight wins over the Washington Nationals on the road, bringing their overall record to 28-34. The beauty of the Marlins is that it's made up of a handful of young players on the path to success.

While the franchise sits in fourth place in what's turned out to be a difficult NL East division, well behind the Atlanta Braves, currently 13.5 games back. On top of slowly working their way back to .500, the Marlins are getting some production from someone the front office has high hopes for.

Joe Mack Hits First Home Run

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack (80) runs towards first base after hitting the ball. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The No.4 overall prospect in Miami's farm system, catcher Joe Mack, made his MLB debut earlier this season, no less than a month ago on May 4. Known to be an above-average hitter for the catching position, Mack has made his presence known with the bat in his hands this season.

In perhaps the biggest moment of his young career, Mack ended Nationals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas scoreless four innings to start the game by sending his first Major League home run into the right center-field stands, driving in Owen Caissie, who reached base twice via walk.

Mack's homer sparked a back-to-back-to-back home run stretch for Miami, as Heriberto Hernandez and Otto Lopez followed in his footsteps.

The first three hits of the game for the @Marlins are BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK HOMERS! pic.twitter.com/YmmV8mQ5nO — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2026

According to Marlins Communications on X (formerly Twitter), the back-to-back-to-back home runs were just the third time that feat has happened in franchise history, with the other trios looking like so:

August 26, 1998, at St. Louis (9th inning): Derrek Lee, Cliff Floyd, Kevin Orie



August 14, 2023 vs. Houston (8th inning): Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez, Josh Bell

Now, after his first home run, Mack holds one home run and has driven in nine RBIs this season while hitting .214 at the plate. For the Marlins' sake, they hope that that swing will get Mack's confidence going as he continues to battle and adjust to Major League pitching.

Nationals Park is one of the more hitter-friendly ballparks across Major League Baseball, and what a moment that is for a rookie to remember for the rest of his life. Mack will know the day, inning, who was on base, who it was off of, and how far it went to tell his grandkids one day.

Following the 7-3 victory over Washington, the same score that game one finished as, Mack spoke to Marlins Radio Network to discuss how that moment made him feel.

"I didn't know that it was gone as soon as I hit it, but I know I hit it pretty good," Mack said. "I blacked out a little bit running around the bases, but you know, smiling with joy. It was a really cool experience."