Max Meyer Joins Exclusive List of Marlins Pitchers on Unique List

Max Meyer didn't need to pitch lights out the way the Miami Marlins hit the ball on Monday evening. But a great start never hurts.

Miami (22-26) blew out the Atlanta Braves (32-16), 12-0, in the first game of their four-game series at loanDepot Park. The NL East-leading Braves were no match for a Marlins lineup that got home runs from Javier Sanoja and Xavier Edwards. That gave Meyer more than enough cushion to put together a quality start.

The right-hander went six innings, giving up three hits and no runs. He struck out six, walked two and trimmed his ERA to 2.85. He threw 97 pitches, 62 of which were strikes, before handing the game to the bullpen with things well in hand.

With the win, Meyer joined a short list of Marlins pitchers that accomplished a rare feat.

Max Meyer Ties This Team Record

The only qualified starting pitcher in @MLB without a loss:



Max Meyer pic.twitter.com/u2XcgFWmHA — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 19, 2026

With his decision on Monday, Meyer became the sixth pitcher in team history to not be charged with a loss in his first 10 starts of a season. That includes four wins and six no-decisions for the right-hander.

The rest of the list, per Marlins Communications, includes José Fernández (2015), Ricky Nolasco (2011), Josh Johnson (2008), Brad Penny (2001) and Liván Hernández (1997).

Meyer has emerged as the second-best pitcher in the rotation behind Sandy Alcantara, as Eury Perez continues to struggle. Monday’s victory set a career high for wins in a Major League season for the right-hander, as he won three games in 2025 and three games in 2024. Those seasons he only threw 12 and 11 starts, respectively.

The former first-round pick had his progress derailed after he underwent Tommy John surgery midway through the 2022 season, which was his rookie year. He pitched in just two games before he underwent the procedure.

The Marlins and Braves continue their four-game series on Tuesday at loanDepot Park, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. the Marlins will start left-hander Braxton Garrett in his second start of the season against veteran left-hander Martin Perez.

Following that game the teams will play on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. as former left-handed Cy Young winner Chris Sale faces Miami right-hander Janson Junk. The finale is set for Thursday at 6:40 p.m. as Miami’s ace, right-hander Sandy Alcantata, will face Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider.

After the Braves leave town, the Marlins host a three-game series with another NL East rival, the New York Mets, which starts on Friday.