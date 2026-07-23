Marlins' 17-Year-Old Phenom is Already A Powerful Pitching Prospect

For many years, Major League teams have been able to secure international talent at a young age and then develop them into superstars over time. It goes back to the days of having a cigar-chomping scout who would visit Latin countries and find a diamond in the rough.

With the process now more organized and technically advanced, organizations have significantly greater success outside of the US. It's definitely a strategy that the Miami Marlins have implemented, who have been able to discover some pretty notable names.

Now, another success story for Miami seems to be waiting in the wings, thanks to the same process. Right-handed pitcher Kevin DeFrank is currently considered the Marlins' fifth-highest-rated prospect in the organization, after signing as an international free agent in 205. He's got a top-notch heater, an amazing change-up with sinking action, and he won't be 18 until August.

That's quite a nice luxury to have if you're the Fish, and one they can afford to wait on. The Dominican hurler is just 17 years old... but already has CRAZY stuff that's destined to baffle big league batters one day:

Full highlight reel of #Marlins RHP

Kevin Defrank. Filthy, filthy, filthy. pic.twitter.com/8I19UjWTzq — Josh Norris 🐻 (@jnorris427) July 17, 2025

"The 6-foot-5 righty is quite physically mature for his age with an athletic, muscly frame. Between his size and arm speed, he's already able to touch triple digits on a four-seamer that operates at 97 mph," DeFrank's official MLB.com scouting report states. "His command still has a ways to go, as expected from someone his age, but he has the athleticism... Teenage pitching prospects are incredibly risky, but he's checking every box you'd want to see, including impressive makeup and leadership."

What's the Timetable for the Teenager?

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough speaks to umpire Laz Diaz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the pitching prodigy is still in the instructional league (or 'rookie league') era of his career, with the Marlins nurturing his maturation process. He's been able to see recent action due to being on the injured List in 2026. But last year, in his initial pro action, he went 0-1, with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.

DeFrank will likely remain on a light workload and take baby steps for the initial stages of his career. He will need time to finish growing physically, fill out his frame, and learn the finer points of Doubleday's Game. So, he won't be in manager Clayton McCullough's rotation any time soon.

Still, you're talking about a kid who will likely be at, or near, Double-A by the time he's 19, and probably in The Show before he turns 21. That's certainly something that fans of the Fish can (patiently) wait for.

Kevin DeFrank | Official MLB scouting report:

Fastball: 70 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50