Marlins Announce Probable Starters Against Mets With Playoff Hopes Slowly Fading

After dropping two out of three games over the weekend to the Chicago Cubs, the Miami Marlins will open a three-game series at home against the New York Mets as they continue to fade in the National League wild-card race. They will open the series four games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third and final wild-card spot.

Following the Mets to South Florida this week are the two-time World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers before a pivotal trip out West against the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, the two teams between the Marlins and the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Mets have been a disappointment all season long and big changes are coming in the Big Apple after this season. If there was a time when Miami could use a sweep, it's this week.

The series kicks off on Monday afternoon, and here are the pitching matchups for the series at loanDepot park.

Marlins Announce Starting Pitchers vs. Mets

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara Credit: Bill Streicher | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York enters the series as the winners of four of their last six games, winning two out of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road and at home against the San Francisco Giants. However, the Marlins will be sending out two of their top pitchers to begin the series.

Monday: Jonah Tong (1-1, 3.60 ERA) vs Eury Pérez (7-10, 3.72 ERA), 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday: Sean Manaea (4-7, 4.70 ERA) vs. Sandy Alcantara (13-9, 3.54 ERA), 6:40 p.m.

Wednesday: TBD vs. Janson Junk (6-9, 4.00 ERA), 6:40 p.m.

Miami manager Clayton McCullough will send Eury Pérez to the mound to open the series, and he'll be matched up with Jonah Tony, whom the Mets are calling up to make the start. The last time he pitched in a game was June 2 against the Seattle Mariners, when he was tagged for four runs in 3.1 innings. He made his season debut back in May in Miami when he threw three scoreless, hitless innings.

Sandy Alcantara will look to rebound from his last start, where he allowed six hits and four earned runs in six innings in a 7-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals last Thursday night. After that outing, the right-hander was looking forward to his next start, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.

“It means a lot, knowing that in 2023 I (couldn’t) be out there and do my best for the team to win a game to get to the playoffs,” Alcantara said. “Finally, we're doing great this year. We still have the chance to make it. So now I'm very happy to be on that spot to be out there and fighting every fifth day for my team to win a lot of games.”

Janson Junk will close out the series for Miami on Wednesday night and the Mets have yet to announce a starter for the series finale. Whoever it is, this is a series that the Marlins not only need to win, but sweep to keep their slowly fading postseason hopes alive.