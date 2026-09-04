Marlins Playoff Push Hits Potential Major Roadblock With Injury

The Miami Marlins are in a similar position this September as they were at this time last year. They are within striking distance of the third and final National League wild-card spot. Last season, it was a surprise just how long the Marlins hung around in Clayton McCulough's first season in South Florida.

Miami opened the month with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, who are playing out the string again this season, buried in the American League Central standings and the wild-card race. After winning the first two games, Miami was looking for a key series sweep and they had their ace, Sandy Alcantara, take the mound in a key start.

The veteran right-hander struggled and gutted his way through six innings, allowing four runs and four hits with just two strikeouts. He was outduelled by Kansas City veteran Michael Wacha. The Royals avoided the sweep with a 7-3 victory, but the loss would be the least of McCullough's problems after the game. Kyle Stowers exited the game with a hamstring injury. If he's lost and requires an injured list stint, that could be a devastating blow for Miami's playoff chances.

Kyle Stowers Exits Marlins Loss With Injury

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough Credit: Jim Rassol | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stowers was hit in the foot by a Craig Kimbrel pitch in the seventh inning and stayed in the game. However, Stowers brought it to his manager's attention that his hamstring was tightening up and it was a no-brainer to get out in front of it and remove him from the game.

“He obviously got hit in the foot, and that didn't feel great,” McCullough said, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. “I went out there for one of the pitching changes; he just said his left hamstring was cramping up some, so [I’m] glad he spoke up and said something.''

Hamstring injuries have plagued Stowers' season. He was on the injured list last month with a left hamstring injury. He was on the injured list earlier this season with a right hamstring injury. It would be less than ideal if he had to return to the injured list ahead of this weekend's series at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Since returning from the injury list, Stowers is 10-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and seven runs driven in. Both of his home runs came in the first two games of the Kansas City series. Miami returns home three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL wild-card spot. It seems like a tall task to catch them and pass the San Diego Padres, who are also ahead of them, but it would be even more difficult if they lose Stowers to the injured list again.