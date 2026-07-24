Marlins Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener vs Padres

The Miami Marlins are getting set to take on the San Diego Padres in a home series after the Marlins have dropped their last nine games in a row and find themselves in a pickle. But they are getting good news ahead of the upcoming homestand.

The Marlins announced that they are activating relief pitcher John King from the injured list and in correspondence they are sending pitcher Zach Brzkycy back to Triple-A. King is one of the Marlins better relievers so getting him back is a huge boost for manager Clayton McCullough.

King has appeared in 40 games for the Fish so far this season and has pitched to an ERA of 2.48 and a WHIP of 0.75. Those are great numbers for a relief pitcher and a pitcher of his caliber pitching in high leverage.

As for Brzkycy, he appeared in two games for Miami and pitched to an ERA of 3.00 and a WHIP of 1.87. Now he can go back to Triple-A Jacksonville and work on his arsenal and command in case he has to come back up in the future.

Getting King back should provide a needed boost with the Trade Deadline looming

The Marlins bullpen already has a lot of guys that can pitch in high leverage and have pitched well this season. So the bullpen had taken a hit when it was announced that King was going to be out for a while with an injury.

But now with King back, he can provide a boost to a bullpen that needs to fully fugure things out with the Trade Deadline coming up. The Marlins are a team that needs starting pitching at the deadline with a recent injury to ace Max Meyer.

There was going to be a need for the Marlins to get starting pitching and relief pitching at the deadline before it was announced that King was returning. And now with the veteran returning, the need for a bullpen arm decreases.

The Marlins have the bullpen and arms needed to figure out and end this nine game losing streak. But they have a problem on their hands of slipping down the National League Wildcard standings.

King joins a bullpen that consists of guys like Michael Petersen, Lake Bachar, Pete Fairbanks, and Calvin Faucher. This bullpen can get things done for the Fish when they are relied upon.

But they are relied upon too much as of lately. And if the Marlins want to be able to buy at the deadline, they are going to have to give the bullpen a break.