Marlins Betting Long-Time Farmhand Can Be Braxton Garrett's Replacement

“Just let me get one, let me get one, let’s see what happens.”

That was Jace Beck’s message to Cubs pitching coach George Thanopoulos as he desperately pushed for a return to the starting rotation, per MLB.com. Months later, the Miami Marlins acquired him alongside first baseman Jonathon Long in exchange for Braxton Garrett.

The 26-year-old right-hander was selected by the Mets in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB draft out of high school, where he primarily worked as a starter. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled, Beck returned throwing harder and was moved into the bullpen to maximize that velocity. He remained there for most of his time in the Mets organization, making only seven professional starts before joining the Cubs.

Beck Found New Life As a Starter

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough heads out to the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs initially planned to stretch Beck out for two or three innings at a time, slowly increasing his workload while monitoring whether his stuff would hold up. Eventually, his ability to maintain his velocity deeper into outings gave the organization reason to experiment with him as a starter.

“Finally, I get [a start] and held the velo the entire time,” Beck told MiLB.com. “Once I get to 80 pitches and the velocity starts staying the same it’s pretty good, just for my mindset as well.”

Those words are not just baseless bravado. In a July 28 start for Triple-A Iowa, Beck threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits and no walks. He was still reaching 96.9 mph with his four-seam fastball in the fourth inning.

That ability to maintain his stuff deeper into games is promising. Relievers can empty the tank over shorter appearances, while starters must preserve their velocity and effectiveness through a larger workload. Beck’s work in June offered the strongest evidence yet that he could handle that transition.

Beck went 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA across five appearances, including three starts, while striking out 36 hitters in 19 innings and holding opponents to a .138 average. That run of good form pushed Beck to Triple-A Iowa and eventually made him part of Miami’s return for Garrett.

Across Double-A and Triple-A this season, the 6-foot-9 right-hander has gone 6-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 25 appearances, including nine starts. His most eye-catching number is 116 strikeouts across 74 2/3 innings, good for 13.98 strikeouts per nine.

Beck’s strikeout numbers are impressive, but his brief Triple-A stint also exposed an area Miami will need to watch. After posting a 2.87 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 59 2/3 innings at Double-A Knoxville, he allowed 11 earned runs in 15 innings with Iowa. The problem was not walks. Beck issued only five, but surrendered 22 hits and four home runs while recording just 14 strikeouts.

His final Iowa start was his worst outing. Beck surrendered the first five runs of a 13-3 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, including home runs to J.C. Escarra and Marco Luciano. Beck has demonstrated that his stuff can hold up deep into starts, but more advanced hitters have shown they can punish him when he fails to miss bats.

Overall, Beck still has plenty to prove. The stuff and imposing frame are there, but he must prove he can consistently handle Triple-A hitters before the Marlins should consider calling him up.