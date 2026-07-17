Marlins-Brewers Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injuries
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Baseball that counts is finally back. Sure, the All-Star Game is a grand old time, but nothing beats watching a contest with meaningful stakes.
There's arguably no series on the schedule this weekend that's as enticing or impactful as the one between the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers. These two teams are right in the thick of the playoff picture, with the Brewers leading the National League Central and the Marlins occupying the final Wild Card spot.
It won't be simple for Miami to take down the mighty Brewers. For one, Milwaukee is equipped with fantastic pitching that seems never-ending. While Jacob Misiorowski, perhaps the best pitcher in the sport at the moment, won't be toeing the rubber this weekend, there are still some formidable arms the Marlins will have to beat if they want to triumph over the folks from Wisconsin.
Luckily, three of Miami's most impactful starters will take the mound over the course of this three-game road set. Sandy Alcantara, Max Meyer and Eury Pérez are the perfect trio to attack the Brewers' lineup. It still won't be easy, but Marlins fans can rest a little easier knowing those three will be tasked with getting the job done.
It's going to be fun watching these two teams go at it over the next several days. Here's a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the probable starting pitchers and an updated Marlins injury report.
Series Schedule
Friday, July 17 — 7:40 p.m. EDT
- TV: Marlins.TV; Brewers.TV
- Radio: Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Brewers — WTMJ 620
Saturday, July 18 — 4:10 p.m. EDT
- TV: Marlins.TV; Brewers.TV
- Radio: Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Brewers — WTMJ 620
Sunday, July 19 — 2:10 p.m. EDT
- TV: Marlins.TV; Brewers.TV
- Radio: Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Brewers — WTMJ 620
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday: Marlins — RHP Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 3.99 ERA) vs. Brewers — RHP Logan Henderson (3-1, 3.18 ERA)
Saturday: Marlins — RHP Max Meyer (9-1, 2.58 ERA) vs. Brewers — LHP Shane Drohan (4-3, 3.09 ERA)
Sunday: Marlins — RHP Eury Pérez (5-7, 3.78 ERA) vs. Brewers — LHP Robert Gasser (2-4, 5.24 ERA)
Marlins Injury Report
10-day injured list: OF Owen Caissie (right calf strain)
15-day injured list: RHP Antony Bender (right shin stress reaction), LHP John King (left lateral ankle sprain), RHP William Kempner (right elbow sprain)
60-day injured list: RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace), RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), LHP Robby Snelling (left elbow UCL repair surgery with an internal brace), LHP Andrew Nardi (left rib cage stress reaction), RHP Josh Ekness (right calf strain)
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Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football and MLB to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.