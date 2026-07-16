Marlins Will Get Their Best Pitching Test Against Brewers

The Miami Marlins could not ask for a better rotation setup coming out of the All-Star break.

Against a Milwaukee Brewers team sitting near the top of baseball, Miami is expected to have Sandy Alcantara, Max Meyer and Eury Pérez available for the weekend series. This is a boon for Miami, as they can't expect to outslug the high flying Brewers offense for three straight games. If Miami is going to win this series, it likely needs to do it through run prevention, and timely offense.

That is why the trio is so important.

Miami’s Rotation Gives Them a Real Chance

Eury Perez throws a pitch against the Athletics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alcantara, Meyer and Pérez all help the Marlins prevent runs, but they do it in different ways.

Meyer has been the best performer of the three. He enters the series at 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts, and his success comes from a different formula then the other two. Meyer is built around breaking stuff. Baseball Savant lists his sweeper and slider as his two most-used pitches, and both have generated strong whiff numbers. His slider has produced a 41.0% whiff rate, while his sweeper sits at 34.7%.

With two of the better breaking pitches in the league, Meyer gives Miami a real chance to keep Milwaukee’s bats quiet.

Even in his older age, Alcantara remains a tone-setter. His season numbers are not quite at peak Cy Young level, but a 10-5 record, 3.99 ERA and 100 strikeouts is still solid production. His value comes from variety and power. According to Baseball Savant, Alcantara relies on a deep pitch mix led by his sinker, changeup and four-seam fastball. His sinker averages 97.3 mph, while his changeup sits around 91.0 mph, both well above average in terms of velocity. This gives him the ability to overwhelm hitters while pitching for groundballs and weak contact.

Pérez has the best raw stuff of the group. He enters the series with a 3.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts, and his fastball gives him a different kind of ceiling. The pitch averages 98.1 mph and features strong movement, giving Pérez the ability to blow hitters away while still mixing in enough secondary stuff to keep them from sitting on his fastball.

The Brewers will test them. But if Alcantara, Meyer and Pérez are sharp, Miami has the exact formula needed to win this series and make a statement to the rest of the league