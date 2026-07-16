3 Current Marlins Who Were Put on Notice by MLB Draft

The Miami Marlins will be facing some tough decisions down the road after making selections in the draft. One of their main areas to improve is their pitching.

Some players in the roster could be losing their spot after the Marlins made their choices in the MLB Draft.

Here are at least three players who were put on notice after the draft results. One of the players may shock you to be on the list, but if his offense doesn't get better, then he could be replaced by a future prospect who has committed to LSU.

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tyler Phillips | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's been in the big leagues for years. Phillips has some good stuff in his game. His curveball is effective. However, Phillips is one of those pitchers who can be streaky. During the 2026 season, he is having a hit-or-miss season.

In one start, he can give up five or more earned runs, and then in his next start, he is solid. It's something that has been on and off in the first half of the season. Phillips is currently 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 25 games in 75.0 innings pitched.

Miami selected Ethan Kleinschmit out of Oregon State in the second round. The left-hander has a lot of talent. The Marlins selecting him could have them potentially move Phillips and another pitcher to make room for Klainschmit.

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junk is capable of giving the team a good outing on the mound, but not on a consistent basis. One of his best performances came against the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he pitched six scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts. The game took place on April 28th.

The 30-year-old is in his sixth MLB season and his second full season with the Marlins. Ryan Peterson is a 22-year-old pitcher who was selected as the 71st overall pick by the Marlins. Peterson had one of the best curveballs in college baseball while playing for Sam Houston. He has a good fastball as well, but it tops out at 95 mph. If he were a hard-throwing fastball pitcher, then maybe his draft stock would have gone higher.

Overall, it's another solid selection, and Junk might want to watch out for this kid coming up.

Jakob Marsee

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the one that might surprise many people. We understand the gifts that Marsee has to play the centerfield position. Marsee can field, but the reality is that his batting has been a question mark in the first half so far. The Marlins are hoping he can turn it around in the second half.

The team drafted Wessley Robertson. He's an 18-year-old center fielder out of Glynn Academy High School. Robertson has an arm and incredible athleticism. He's more athletic than Marsee. Robertson will make his journey to LSU before officially playing at Loandepot Park.

Any player who commits to LSU has a great chance to have success in the MLB. The latest example is Paul Skenes, who is a product of LSU. Robertson still has to work on his game, but he could be the next center fielder for the Marlins if he beats his competition.

Marsee must deliver soon, or else another player will come for that centerfield position. Marsee is currently hitting .197 with five homers, 25 RBIs and 64 hits.