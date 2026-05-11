Marlins’ Calvin Faucher Suddenly Dominating After One Simple Change

For the first month of the season, Miami Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher wasn’t wearing glasses. Over the course of 11 innings spread across 13 appearances, he had a 4.91 ERA with 13 strikeouts and a concerning 12 walks. Command was an issue, to say the least.

And then on May 3, Faucher saw the light — literally.

It was on that day that Faucher entered a game against the Philadelphia Phillies and threw an inning of scoreless baseball. He set the side down in order, striking out Brandon Marsh. Unfortunately, the Miami Marlins lost. For Faucher, though, it was a major win.

In the four appearances since that moment, Faucher has continued to wear glasses and dominate. He’s thrown five shutout innings since putting the spectacles over his eyes, with the most impressive feat being the lack of free passes.

Faucher has walked just one hitter — Drew Millas walked on five pitches in the top of the seventh before being erased on a double play by the very next hitter in last night’s 5-2 Marlins victory — over his last five innings of work, a complete change of pace from where he was at the beginning of the season.

Now his ERA is at a respectable 3.38, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is a whole lot prettier. It’s a wonder what a change of scenery — perhaps literally in the case of Faucher, who now sees the scenery even better — can do for a player.

For Faucher, it appears that all it took was for him to gain the power of eyesight.

Faucher’s Glasses Quickly Became Running Joke

Miami Marlins pitcher Calvin Faucher. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Faucher’s newfound prowess is a revelation for the Marlins’ bullpen, the way it occurred immediately became somewhat of a joke — in a good way — online. How could it not, though? A pitcher who wasn’t wearing glasses suddenly puts some on and immediately becomes one of the better hurlers on a staff? That’s the lowest-hanging fruit there is!

He literally just couldn't see. How did we not think of that sooner. https://t.co/QnItKSIfl2 — Forever Marlins (@ForeverMarlins) May 10, 2026

Four eyed Faucher is a problem https://t.co/ry87ehOcJl — Mike (@mpicardi) May 10, 2026

It also doesn’t help that he kind of looks like Charlie Sheen’s character from Major League, but that’s beside the point.

Whether the glasses were the sole reason for the change will probably never be known, but what is certain is that the Marlins have to be extremely happy with this development.

If this can keep up, then this Miami bullpen is going to be one not to be trifled with. Because with his arm reared up and ready to go — and his eyes working on all cylinders — the Marlins can pitch the lights out for the rest of the season.