How to Watch Marlins Series Opener vs Giants: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Miami Marlins are still searching for consistency, but for the lowest payroll team in Major League Baseball, they have performed above expectations.

At 12-13, Miami has won three of its last four. In the last 10, they dropped six. This explains the season for the team so far. They are capable; they have shown it more than once and exceeded all expectations, but then comes inconsistency. It’s there, and it’s apparent.

On the offense, there are some bright spots.

Liam Hicks has been a productive hitter for the Marlins. He is slashing .321/.368/.513 with a .881 OPS. He has hit four home runs and driven in 21 RBI. Otto Lopez has also been steady for Miami. He is hitting .315 with an .877 OPS.

Xavier Edwards continues to be dominant at the plate. The short stop is slashing .330/.411/.457 with a .868 OPS. He has 94 at-bats, 31 hits, five doubles, two triples, one home run, seven RBI.

The same issue is recognizable with the team, though, inconsistency. The lineup has been adjusted multiple times, and the long-term answer at catcher still hasn’t really revealed itself. The fact of the matter, though, remains that management is doing a pretty good job with the talent they have and the budget constraints they constantly face.

Giants Looking for Answers of Their Own

San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal celebrates by waving the Giants flag | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants face their own issues coming in with an 11-14 record. The team just hasn’t really found a rhythm as they have scored 81 runs versus allowing 100. Most recently, they were handed a loss by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Again proving the inconsistency, the Giants found a way to outscore the Dodgers in the first two games of their series. San Francisco won 3-1 in the first game and followed that up with a 3-0 shutout in game two. Then the Dodgers returned the favor in the final game.

Just like Miami, there are flashes of greatness with the Giants. Some players are shining like Matt Chapman and Luis Arraez.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Time: 7:15 p.m. PT, Friday

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

TV: Marlins - Marlins.TV; Giants - MBCS BA

Radio: Marlins - WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Giants - KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN

Pitching Matchup

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. Giants: RHP Adrian Houser

This matchup could likely be decided on the mound, but the first game should be heavily favored toward the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara will toe the mound as the ace for the Marlins. The right-hander has been a reliable piece for the team all year, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.80 ERA over five starts. He has logged 35.1 innings with a strong 1.02 WHIP. Over and over again, he consistently gives the organization a chance to win.

The Giants will counter with Adrian Houser. On paper, he doesn’t match the greatness of Alcantara. He is 0-2 on the season with a 5.40 ERA through four starts. He has pitched 21.2 innings with a 1.57 WHIP.

If Alcantara delivers yet another quality start, the Marlins will have the advantage and should find the way to put another mark in the win column.