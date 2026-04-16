Liam Hicks Reminded Marlins Fans Why His Rule 5 Draft Pick Was Worth It

Selecting a player in the Rule 5 draft tends not to work out for most Major League teams. Liam Hicks is turning into an exception.

The Miami Marlins needed depth at catcher and two offseasons ago the Marlins selected Hicks in the Rule 5 draft from the Detroit Tigers. The selection came with significant stipulations. Hicks had to make Miami’s opening day roster and stay on that roster the entire season or he had to be returned to the Tigers. Fortunately, he played well enough in spring training to make that bet pay off.

Now, in his second season, he is off to one of the best offensive starts of any Major League player after hitting his fourth home run of the season in a 6-3 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Liam Hicks’ Incredible Start

Liam Hicks launches his 4th HR of the season! pic.twitter.com/jUvVLSaqWd — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) April 16, 2026

Hicks hit his home run in the eighth inning, a two-run shot that lead to Miami’s first two runs of the game. He pounced on the first pitch from Braves reliever Osvaldo Bido, which was an 87.4 mph slider located in the lower part of the strike zone. The home run went just 358 feet, but it was long enough to get out of the park. He finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

After the game he was slashing .309/.355/.545 with four home runs and 18 RBI. Among MLB players, he is tied for fourth in RBI behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andy Pages, the Washington Nationals’ CJ Abrams and the Atlanta Braves’ Drake Baldwin.

His power has been vital to keep in the order, so he hasn’t played just catcher. While he’s logged 10 games behind the plate, he’s also played six games at first base. That helps the Marlins because the player they hoped would play the position, Christopher Morel, is still on the injured list with an oblique injury he suffered on opening day.

As a rookie last season, he played in 119 games and slashed .247/.346/.346 with six home runs and 45 RBI. With his incredible start, he is well on his way to setting career highs in home runs and RBI, assuming he remains healthy and productive. Whether he can keep this up is another matter. But, for the sake of the Marlins, they better hope Hicks can remain an offensive force.

Hicks played for two different organizations before he landed with the Marlins. The Texas Rangers selected him in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB draft out of Arkansas State, where the Toronto native landed for college baseball.

He played in the Texas organization until 2024 when he was traded to the Tigers in a deal to acquire veteran catcher Carson Kelly. The Tigers didn’t seen Hicks in their plans, which is why he ended up in the Rule 5 draft. Now, the Marlins can’t do without him.