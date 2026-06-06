Marlins Deliver Brutal Injury News for Three Top Prospects

The Miami Marlins have been lauded for how they’ve built depth in their farm system. On Friday, that depth may have reached a breaking point.

The Marlins announced injury updates on two of their MLB Pipeline Top 30 prospects and another highly respected prospect, and none of the updates were good, as reported by MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola.

Miami’s No. 1 pitching prospect, left-hander Thomas White, now has a left shoulder capsular sprain and will be out for 12-to-16 weeks. It’s a timeline that calls into question whether he’ll pitch again this season.

Alderman, the Marlins’ No. 8 prospect, has a left elbow sprain and will only be out four-to-six weeks. But he was considered an option to be called up to the Majors just a couple of weeks ago.

Infielder Maximo Acosta, who was acquired in the Jake Burger trade in 2024 and made his MLB debut last season, has a right thumb UCL sprain and will be out up to 10 weeks.

The Marlins’ Minor League Injuries

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Thomas White. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s just the latest in a set of injuries that have taken a bit out of Miami’s much-lauded prospect list. No. 2 prospect Robby Snelling made his MLB debut last month, but the left-handed pitcher is now out for the season after UCL surgery. He should return sometime next year. No. 5 prospect Kevin Defrank, a right-handed pitcher, has a biceps injury that will keep him out for at least another month.

During spring training White was considered a candidate for a rotation spot after the trades of Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. An injury early in spring training took White out of the running. The former first-round pick has been limited to seven starts for Triple-A Jacksonville and he was 0-3 with a 4.01 ERA. He struck out 35 in just 24.2 innings. The injury stunts his progress as he figures to be a candidate for the rotation next season.

Alderman, a right-handed hitting outfielder, has been terrific at Jacksonville this season with a slash of .303/.376/.526 with nine home runs and 23 RBI. He’s one of a group of outfield prospects who could push the current roster for a job as soon as next season. He was the Marlins’ second-round pick in 2023 out of Ole Miss.

Acosta was a Texas Rangers Top 30 prospects when he was traded to the Marlins as part of a deal for Burger. He played in 19 games for the Marlins last season and slashed .204/.295/.389 with three home runs and five RBI. At Jacksonville this season he was slashing .200/.278/.338 with one home run and seven RBI in 17 games.