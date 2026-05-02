These Miami Marlins Prospects Are Flying Under the Radar to Begin 2026

The Miami Marlins are flying high, fresh off a series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. After finishing a strong month, and before we turn the page on April, let's assess the farm system and see who's played well the first month of the season.

Thomas White and Robert Snelling, LHPs, Triple-A

Miami's two prized possessions have pitched well to open the season. White owns a 2.13 ERA in three starts since returning from injury, while Snelling owns a 1.86 ERA over his six starts. He threw five no-hit innings on Friday night, while striking out nine and walking just one. Not much has changed for this duo since their dominant stretch last season, as the two remain atop the Marlins' top prospects list.

If both continue to dominate, they will each get a chance to shine at the next level at some point this season. With how well the staff has thrown this season, their chances may come later in the year, but the two have been great entering May.

Karson Milbrandt, RHP, Double-A

Karson Milbrandt has pitched exceptionally well over his 18.1 innings so far this season. He's posted a 1.96 ERA, struck out 23 batters, and posted a .212 batting average against this season.

The Marlins' No. 9 prospect pitched well last season, which improved his stock dramatically, and he transferred that dominance to 2026. He's currently leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos starters in ERA, innings pitched, and strikeouts. The Marlins' 2022 3rd round pick had high expectations coming out of high school, and he's turning into the real deal.

Connor Caskenette, C, High-A

The 2024 12th-round catcher has gotten off to a fantastic start to open the 2026 season. After a lackluster 2025 season offensively, which pushed him to Double-A, Caskenette opened this year with the Sky Carp, and is quickly outpacing his numbers from 2025.

He owns a .315/500/.500 slash line with two homers and 12 RBI. Best of all, his BB/K ratio has been incredible through his first 18 games. He's walked 19 times and struck out just 13. His plate discipline has always been a strength, but it's been magnified this season.

Nate Payne, LHP, High-A

To showcase how deep the Marlins' starting pitcher depth goes, Nate Payne is the organization's 24th-ranked prospect, but he's pitched as well as the best. Miami drafted him in the 18th round in the 2024 draft, and he's produced a 3.03 ERA through his first 21 career games. He owns a 2.50 ERA through four games this season.

Payne's strikeout stuff has been impressive throughout his tenure in the minor leagues, but this year has been otherworldly. He's struck out 32 batters through 18 innings. While his 3.50 walk rate is still high, it's must have improved from 5.91 last season.

Payne had been the MVP for Single-A Jupiter before being promoted to Beloit earlier this week.

The Marlins are deep at multiple positions, but primarily pitching. Stocked with major league talent, Miami is prepped for anything headed its way.