The Miami Marlins have hit an all-time season low. Amidst an 12-game losing streak, everything has gone wrong, pitching and hitting alike. The streak has been so devastating that broke the Marlins franchise record on Sunday.

Over the streak, Miami has scored just 2.4 runs per game and allowed 4.9 per game. The discrepancy is uncanny, as it comes off the heels of a six-game winning streak where the Marlins swept the Athletics and Mariners.

There are multiple specific reasons why this team is trending toward sellers at the deadline on Aug. 3, and one of the reasons is the outfield. Miami doesn't have a single outfielder with over one WAR this season, which is where the offensive struggles have primarily originated.

Mainstays Jakob Marsee, Kyle Stowers, and Owen Caissie have all been brutal this season. Ironically, the two outfielders with the most WAR are Esteury Ruiz and Griffin Conine, who have been used sparingly this season.

Down on the farm, there aren't loads of prospects waiting to burst onto the scene to help the big league team. The highest-ranked outfielder in the system is 2025 43rd overall pick Cam Cannarella. The 22-year old has flown through the minor leagues, but has played just 82 minor league games since he was drafted last summer.

This is partially due to an injury that kept him out over a month from April-May, but he's torn up every league since last year. He owns a .337/.415/.531 slash line with 13 homers and 53 RBI through his young professional career.

His success has pushed him into the Triple-A level already, but he's just a week into his playing time there. Cannarella could be a September callup, but his lack of experience doesn't lend him must aid right now.

Kemp Alderman is Big League Ready

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Kemp Aldermann is an outfield prospect who could make an impact for the big club now. He's played both corner outfield spots throughout his career, and also been used at first base this season. He also spent a month on the injured list, but has been fantastic in his return.

This season, he's batting .289/.364/.500 with 14 homers, 41 RBI over 65 games. His major flaw is his strikeout percentage, which is ghastly. Strikeouts typically become more prominent in the majors, which will likely hamper his call-up.

Regardless, his bat is big league ready, which he's proven the last two seasons. Whether or not the Marlins make the move to send Alderman to Miami, or pick up an outfielder at the deadline, is undecided, but one side must budge. Miami needs help desperately to get back on track, and Alderman is a great shot-in-the-arm candidate.