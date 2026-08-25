Marlins Evaluating Pete Fairbanks for Injury After Removing Him From Red Sox Game

The Miami Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough cannot seem to catch a break. It seems like every time they get a guy back from injury, they lose another guy to an injury. They just got Kyle Stowers back and seem to be losing Pete Fairbanks.

Fairbanks exited Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox with what seemed to be an injury. Reliever Tyler Zuber had to relieve Fairbanks not long after the veteran closer entered the game. Marlins Radio's Stephen Strom reported that Fairbanks was dealing with nerve irritation and would get a recheck on Tuesday.

The Fish and their staff should be holding their breath that they do not lose another guy to injury, especially a guy from their bullpen where they have had injuries all season. It is one thing to lose an offensive bat to injury but a bullpen guy is huge on a nightly basis.

Whatever the issue is for Fairbanks, McCullough and staff are obviously hoping that it is not too serious. Fairbanks has not had the best season so far for Miami but he has been a vital part of the bullpen all season long and can ill afford to miss time now in a playoff race.

Depth is going to have to step up if Fairbanks is to miss time with injury

Aug 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Michael Petersen (49) throws in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Marlins are going to have to find a way to get their depth in the bullpen to step up if their closer misses time with injury. The Marlins have a really good arm in the pen in Michael Petersen who has been one of the best relievers for the Fish this year.

But beyond him, the FIsh are going to have to rely on Zuber and others to take on a bigger role. Fairbanks was always the guy for the 9th inning as he was in the closers role. But McCullough is likely going to have to do some shuffling until he gets some answers on what happened with Fairbanks.

The Marlins ahve been a resilient group all season long. It is going to take everyone that they have down in the pen to get through this and figure it out. Fairbanks is only one guy and can only do so much.

Fairbanks has had a down year, but is still a really effective pitcher when he has his stuff working and can locate well. But in the event that he misses time, the Marlins are going to have to do what they have done all season long and find a way.