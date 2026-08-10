Marlins' Playoff Chase May Hinge on Next Kyle Stowers Injury Update

The Miami Marlins came up with a huge victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday 12-3 which put their record for the year so far at 60-59. But there was some bad news for the Marlins that they now are holding their breath about.

Slugger Kyle Stowers left the game early with a hamstring injury, per Marlins Sports Radio's Craig Mish. It is currently unknown how long he is going to be out. If the Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough have to be without their home run hitter for a while, it is going to sting.

Marlins Need Good News on Stowers

Miami Marlins first baseman Kyle Stowers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stowers is one of those guys for the Fish that really helps them start rallies and provides a lot of offense. The lineup is not going to be the same without him and in certain lineup constructions, Leo Jimenez is going to have to be the one to replace him.

Replacing a guy that has 16 home runs and a near-.800 OPS is not somebody that is easy to replace. And if the Marlins are serious about snagging a wild card spot in the National League, they have to hope for the best news on their first baseman.

They have guys that can carry the offense like Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, and Heiberto Hernandez but Stowers is a big part of the Marlins and their offense. McCullough and staff are going to have to figure out how they are going to do without him if he is out for an extended period of time.

When the Marlins are really outhitting teams and scoring a bunch of runs, usually Stowers is a huge part of that especially as of recently. So once the slugger gets evaluated, if he got good news and it is determined that he does not have to miss time or miss much time, that would be the most ideal.

McCullough is not going to want to have to figure out ways to create offense out of a few guys in the lineup because he does not have Stowers in there. Stowers is usually thought of as a guy that can really let the ball fly off of his bat at any given moment.

The Marlins are not a team that baseball fans usually think rely on the home run ball. But when Stowers comes to the plate, that could happen at any given moment and would be missed depending on how his evaluation goes.