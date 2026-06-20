Marlins Get Surprising Lift from Owen Caissie's At-Bat Against Lefty

The Miami Marlins kicked off their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants with a bang on Friday, picking up a 4-3 win at loanDepot Park. The biggest Fish of the night was rookie outfielder Owen Caissie, who delivered enough offense to help pull The Magic City Nine through a close contest.

The young outfielder had a three-hit night, which was just an always-elusive triple short of the cycle. Caissie's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning proved to be the difference in the closely contested game, with the youngster also hitting a home run and finishing things off with three RBI. Not a bad night's work for the

“I'm always ready for the challenge, and glad to have it tonight,” Caissie said to reporter after the game, including MLB.com.

The rookie is now hitting .216, with eight home runs, and has played in 64 games this season. The significance of his go-ahead RBI late in the game is that it came against Giants' lefthander Sam Hentges. Instead of pinch-hitting for the left-swinging Caissie, manager Clayton McCullough decided to go with his instincts over the arithmetic. That logic was rewarded.

Owen Caissie continues his night with his 3rd RBI of the game that gives the Marlins the lead! #FightinFish pic.twitter.com/gSINlySKPk — SleeperMarlins (@SleeperMarlins) June 20, 2026

“The decision point of leaving him in there was [Ryan] Walker's warming up in the bullpen, and it's a really tough at-bat versus right, and no knock on Hentges – he's a tough arm as well – but more the overhand look, that slot, Owen certainly can hang in there," McCullough said.

Caissie has Found A Home with Miami

Owen Caissie | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The victory helped push the Marlins (now 38-38) back to the .500 mark; they currently trail the Atlanta Braves in the National League East Division by 10 games.

For the Giants, the loss snapped their modest three-game winning streak and dropped them to 31-44 through the first 75 games of 2026. The first-place Los Angeles Dodgers picked up another win on Friday night over the Baltimore Orioles. San Francisco now trails their historical rivals by a staggering 17.5 games. Owen Caissie can now say he's responsible for at least one of those games back in the loss column.

Caissie was originally selected in the second round 45th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, after a successful career at the amateur level in his native Ontario, Canada. The outfielder was then traded to Chicago, before being shipped to Miami before the season. He debuted with the Cubs late last season, but had fewer than 75 at-bats.

So, he's officially in his rookie year (and first) with the Marlins. And the kid with the flaming red hair has now sent a message that he plans on keeping the offensive fires burning.