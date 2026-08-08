Marlins Turn To Ace Sandy Alcantara to Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

Coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, the Miami Marlins were hoping to remain in striking distance of the National League wild-card at home with a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

Tied for last place in the American League West Division with the Athletics, the Angels rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh for a 4-3 victory. Mike Trout clubbed a first-inning home run, but Miami was unable to rally late to fall a game below .500 at 58-59. Miami will turn to ace Sandy Alcantara to look to snap a losing streak on Saturday afternoon at loanDepot Park.

Marlins Starting Lineup

Kyle Stowers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Marsee, CF Xavier Edwards, 2B Kyle Stowers, 1B Otto Lopez, SS Griffin Conine, RF Heriberto Hernández, LF Owen Caissie, DH Joe Mack, C Javier Sanoja, 3B

Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 3.68 ERA)

This is a different-looking lineup for manager Clayton McCullough than the one he rolled out on Friday night in the series opener. Maybe the biggest surprise might be Owen Caissie returning to the lineup amid a struggling first full week of August.

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs over the winter as part of a deal that sent former Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera to the Windy City, Cassie is 0-for-August in 14 plate appearances with two walks. That is coming at a bad time with Miami's offense searching for answers as they fall out of playoff contention in the National League.

McCullough is also shaking things up at the top of the order, moving Stowers down to the third spot after a perfect 4-for-4 night in Game 1 on Friday night. McCullough is trying anything to kick-start a struggling Miami offense before they fall further down in the standings.

How to Watch

This game will be broadcast on Marlins.TV and will be available on the radio on WQAM 104.3 and WAQI 710. This is the middle game of the three-game series against the Angels before an off day on Monday. The Pittsburgh Pirates will be in South Florida beginning on Tuesday for their only trip to loanDepot Park in 2026.

Before Miami can look ahead to the Pirates, they need to take advantage of a pitching matchup that is in their favor, with Alcantara going up against Walbert Ureña, who is 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA. Miami needs Alcantara to step up and be the ace that he is in helping the Marlins snap a four-game losing streak that has seen them slip to four games out of the final National League wild-card spot.