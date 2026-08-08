Marlins Must Consider Off-Day for Struggling Slugger Owen Caissie

The Miami Marlins dropped the first game of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday 4-3 after Javier Sanoja got thrown out at home trying to tie the game. Even worse news outside of the loss, is they are not getting much out of Owen Caissie lately.

The youngster went 0-2 with a walk and a run scored in the loss. But in August so far, he is 0-for-12 with two walks and that is not what manager Clayton McCullough wants to see from one of his young guys.

Caissie is capable of so much more and actually helping his team win. But playing like that and not doing anything at the plate contributes to why the Marlins lost a lot of games after once being 12 games above .500.

Once Caissie figures it out again the Marlins offense will take off

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins need to find a way to get Caissie a day off in favor of someone on the bench because of how bad he is struggling. It seems like every time he comes to the plate he is always standing there guessing and striking out or just generally looking clueless.

The Marlins could always choose to send him down to Triple-A to try to figure things out again, but a day off might be more beneficial. Someone of Caissie's caliber needs to be getting as many reps in the Major Leagues as he can.

Being sent down to the minors is not going to do him much good. He could be sat for a game or two in favor of Sanoja who made a crucial mistake late in the game.

But everyone makes mistakes like Caissie and still get playing time. Caissie should be able to figure things out and come back around and start helping his teammates on offense again sometime soon.

When the Marlins were 12 games over .500, their offense was mashing and destroying opponents. But on nights like where they lost to the Angels and they do not score many runs, it becomes a disappointment.

Caissie knows that he needs to be better and needs to figure things out soon and get back to helping his team. It might not be enough to lead his team to the playoffs in October, but it is super important for him and the future of the Marlins if he can look competent on offense again soon.