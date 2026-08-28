Marlins Have the Perfect Weapons for an Unlikely September Playoff Push

The Miami Marlins are at a point in the 2026 season where almost every inning matters, but if it’s not quite that serious, surely every win and loss could change how this season ends.

Fortunately, they have two pitchers who are capable of giving them a lot of opportunities to win every time they take the mound.

Miami will start the day on Friday above .500 at 68-66. They are just four games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

With just 28 games left in the season, the time for this team to perform is right now.

The path to the playoffs for the Marlins is not easy, but it isn’t impossible either.

If somehow, some way, Miami is going to make that surprising appearance in October, Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are the guys to get them there.

Sandy Alcantara Peaking Perfectly

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alcantara has been impressive all year.

The former Cy Young winner is 13-8 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 183 2/3 innings. As impressive as those numbers are, they don’t even tell the story of how dominant he has been lately.

Over his last seven starts, Alcantara is the proud owner of a 1.91 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP over 47 innings. Zoom out to his last 15 starts and it is still elite. He has a 2.40 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 101 1/3 innings.

That’s exactly the version of Alcantara that the Marlins need right now.

For a guy who struggled a bit coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2025, he couldn’t have hit his stride at a better time for this team.

Eury Perez Gives Miami Another Chance

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there’s Perez. The 23-year-old is 7-9 with a 3.17 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 127 2/3 innings this year. He has struck out 137 batters and only allowed opposing hitters to hit a .199 batting average.

Perez has proven time and time again this year that the Marlins can count on him. He’s going to get to show that off in the upcoming series against the Washington Nationals.

Perez is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against the Nats left-hander Jackson Kent, who should have his hands full with the Marlins lineup. On Saturday, Alcantara will take the mound while the Nationals will send Cade Cavalli to counter.

During their last meeting just a few days ago, the Marlins swept the Nationals. Perez handled Washington in the second game of the three-game series and got the win after pitching five innings.

Clayton McCullough is now sending his two best to the mound in consecutive nights.

Things Could Get Interesting

Miami Marlins first baseman Kyle Stowers Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While you can’t put the entire weight of removing a four-game deficit on those two guys, it is true that the organization is going to have to start winning series.

That’s exactly where their two best starters come into play. If Alcantara and Perez can consistently put Miami in a position to win two games every time their rotation spot comes around, there is a clear path to this team getting to the playoffs.

No matter how well those two play, the rest of the roster has to perform.

Kyle Stowers is back from the injured list. Otto Lopez has been hitting .308. Griffin Conine has done his part and produced an .847 OPS. Heriberto Hernandez brings the heat to the plate and leads the team with his 20 home runs.

Truth is, this team has done a lot of things no one saw coming when Opening Day kicked off for the season. This was a team that wasn’t supposed to come full circle with their rebuild for at least another year. Now they are within reach of seeing the postseason.

The Marlins have some weapons that could make the National League Wild Card race very interesting.