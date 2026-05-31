Marlins Injury Train Keeps Rolling with Latest Star Sent to 15-Day Injured List

Andrew Nardi has not pitched since Wednesday, and we now know why. He was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, the team announced, due to a left rib cage stress reaction. William Kempner took his place on the 26-man roster and was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Nardi is amidst a second-consecutive tough season, and could potentially use the time off to his advantage, albeit under unfortunate circumstances. Nardi has been better of late, with a 3.86 ERA in May, but still owns a 5.16 season ERA through 25 games. He missed all of 2025 with a back injury, but was roughed up in 2024. The southpaw and former 16th-round pick owned a 5.07 ERA over 49.2 innings with the Miami Marlins.

Kempner will be spending his second stint on the Marlins active roster this season. He threw a perfect eighth inning on May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles in his MLB debut. He owns a 4.56 ERA at Triple-A Jacksonville this season.

William Kempner Will Aim to Stick in Marlins Elite Bullpen

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The Marlins acquired Kempner from the San Francisco Giants before last season, and for good reason. He was an elite starter in his collegiate days for Gonzaga and has good stuff. He featured an upper-nineties four-seam fastball and a sweeper in his debut. In college, he earned a 3.00 ERA through eight starts in his final season.

A big struggle for Kempner this season has been walks. He only threw two of his eight pitches on May 5th for balls, but has struggled with command all season. He's walked 16 batters over 25.2 innings with Jacksonville, and owns a career 5.0 BB/9 walk rate in the minor leagues. He's improved in the facet of his game since his collegiate 6.3 BB/9, but hasn't gotten it to where he wants it to be.

If he continues his current stretch of strong pitching, he'll be a welcome sight to Miami's strong bullpen. The Marlins own the ninth-lowest reliever ERA in baseball, and nearly everyone has contributed strongly. John King has been the bullpen MVP this season with his 1.93 ERA through 23.1 innings.

Miami wraps up a road series at the New York Mets on Sunday before hopping on a place and heading to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Nationals in their next series, which begins on Monday at Nationals Park.