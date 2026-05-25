Two Things We Learned From the Marlins Sensational Sweep of the Mets

The Miami Marlins' pitching staff shoved over the weekend, highlighting the three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Sure, the Mets own the fourth-worst batting average in baseball, the worst OPS, and the fourth-fewest runs scored entering Monday's slate, but that's irrelevant to true dominance. Over three games and 27 innings, the Marlins allowed just two runs in their first sweep of New York since May of 2019.

The biggest reason for success was the dominant pitching, which started with Eury Perez on Friday night. He allowed just one run on two hits and struck out five over 6.1 innings of work. The bullpen threw 2.2 one-hit scoreless innings from there, but Perez got the ball rolling. He allowed a two-out solo homer to Juan Soto in the first inning, and shaped up real quickly.

In the second game, Max Meyer was even more impressive. He allowed just one hit and walked three over seven shutout innings and improved his record to 5-0 this season. Saturday was his latest All-Star caliber outing, and he lowered his ERA to 2.52.

Sunday was the same result, but a different route to get there. Tyler Phillips was the bulk man for the Marlins' bullpen game, and he was strong out of the gate. He allowed just two hits and two walks over 3.2 scoreless innings, and gave way for the rest of the team to shut it down.

The combination of Calvin Faucher, John King, Anthony Bender, Michael Petersen, and Pete Fairbanks allowed three hits and walked three over a scoreless 5.1 innings of work.

Max Meyer and Eury Perez Paved the Way for Success This Weekend

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami's dominant pitching earned the series MVP, and it took everyone to get the job done. We learned the pitching staff can be elite, even with Robby Snelling on the injured list.

Sporadic offensive help was all the Marlins provided over the weekend, but it's all they needed. The trio of Esteury Ruiz on Friday, Liam Hicks on Saturday, and Heriberto Hernandez on Sunday combined to knock in eight of the club's 10 runs.

Ruiz hit a double and triple with two RBI on Friday, Hicks crushed two solo shots on Saturday, and Hernandez capped it off with a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning on Sunday to provide Miami's lone runs on the day.

We learned the offense can still produce, even with guys who are the least expected. Hicks is always expected to produce since he's played so well this season, but Ruiz and Hernandez aren't expected to put the team on their backs. It's good to see production from guys not named Hicks, Otto Lopez, or Xavier Edwards, especially when it matters most.

Miami now sits at 25-29 entering a three-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays.