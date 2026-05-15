Marlins’ Minor League Prospect Tosses Impressive Outing

Any time a Miami Marlins prospect performs well in the minors, it's worth highlighting it.

One of their prospects, who doesn't get talked about often, is having a solid season at Beloit Sky Carp and had a good outing on Thursday night.

Six Strikeouts in Six Innings

Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

An impressive start by 21-year-old Dominican native Eliazar Dishmey, who recorded six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Dishmey gave up just one earned run, two hits, and walked three batters in 92 pitches. He threw 54 strikes.

Fantastic start tonight for Eliazar Dishmey, building off five shutout frames his last time out.



6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 92/54 P/S



Didn’t allow a hit until the 5th. Ended the start by striking out the side in the 6th. His ERA falls to 2.57.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/dups53ANvC — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) May 15, 2026

The Marlins signed Dishmey to a minor league contract in February 2022. Dishmey began his professional career at the age of 17 in that same year for the Dominican Summer League. He went 0-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 10 games that season.

It's now his fifth year in the minors, but we are seeing some improvement in his game. After a rough 2024 season, he bounced back last season with a total of 10 wins. He has dropped his ERA this season to 2.57.

In every six of his starts this season, Dishmey has not had fewer than five strikeouts. His season high was nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched, on April 30th. Dishmey's other great performance came in his first start of the season, when he recorded eight strikeouts on April 10th, allowing just one inning through four without giving up a run.

Dishmey can be an effective strikeout pitcher. His fastball is his primary pitch, and he can throw it anywhere from 92 to 97 miles per hour. His secondary pitch is the curveball.

If he can develop and mature into a pitcher who can throw his changeup and slider, then we will look at a pitcher with multiple weapons. For every pitcher, there are weaknesses. One of the things he has to work on is the walks.

Dishmey is giving up too many walks, and that's not good going forward because walks can be the start of a disaster for any pitcher. It puts the pitcher in a jam. In every start, Dishmey has walked at least two batters.

His next start will draw more eyeballs after his continued performance this season. Let's see if he can avoid walking batters and accumulate more than five strikeouts again. One of his best performances was last year in Miami’s Single-A, when he struck out 10 batters over five scoreless frames on August 2nd, 2025.

Overall, his minor league career record is 12-15 with a 3.85 ERA, 282 strikeouts, and a 1.21 WHIP in 62 games (48 starts).