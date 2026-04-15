Marlins Must Get Key Performances to Beat Braves in Crucial Series

Even though it is only three weeks into the season, it feels safe to say that not many would have guessed that the Miami Marlins would be battling at the top of their division, but here we are.

The National League East is currently led by the Atlanta Braves with the Marlins hot on its heels, and with a series split the first time the two ballclubs have faced each other in 2026, it is the Braves who have the upper hand statistically in this finale.

On the pitching side, it is a matchup between Chris Paddack (Marlins) and Bryce Elder from the Braves. Elder has the edge on Paddack in both strikeouts and ERA. Miami needs the Paddack from his last two starts, not his season opener.

At the plate, the Marlins need a few things:

Limit the strikeouts Key players keep performing One rookie to bounce back

A Strong Start From Paddack

Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Paddack (33) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

His initial game against the White Sox heavily skews Paddack's 6.14 ERA, as the team hit a .421 against the Marlins' starter with two homers and eight earned runs in a measly four innings. But he has bounced back from that disastrous outing.

In a pair of starts this month, he has pitched nearly 11 innings with only two earned runs, bringing his ERA (in April) to 1.69. That is the Paddack the Marlins need against the Braves.

Performing at the Plate

Strikeouts have been a real problem for Miami in the last seven days. Two players lead the charge with 18 combined as the Marlins continue to be retired at a high rate when playing on the road.

If the K's go in favor of the team, that will be a huge win, but not the only factor. Connor Norby, Agustin Ramirez, Javier Sanoja, and Otto Lopez are hitting .286+ in the last week, and as they all face off with Elder's season sub-2.00 ERA, that has to stay on brand.

Owen Caissie's third hit today gives Miami the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/0bmfD7Ge8d — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

Then, there is Owen Caissie. Caissie started the year at an All-Star kind of level. When he was doing well, the team was winning. Now that he has 11 K's in the last five games, the team is 1-4. If he finds his swing in this finale, it is game over.

Miami came out of the gate on fire in 2026, but the team has yet to win a series this month; that won't lead them to a division title.

The Tigers punched them in the mouth as Detroit swept the ballclub, but that won't happen again. The Marlins need some confidence before returning to Florida to take on a pair of tough teams: the Brewers and Cardinals.

To take this series against the Braves, it is going to be an all-around effort across the board, starting with the first pitch of the game from Paddack.