Marlins' Otto Lopez Claims Latest Milestone in Breakthrough Season

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez, who is the hottest hitter in the Marlins lineup, reached a new accomplishment this weekend.

Lopez First Player to Reach 100 Hits

Miami Marlins designated hitter Otto Lopez hits a single | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s been an historic first half of the season for Lopez. The 27-year-old is making everyone in Miami proud with his production. Lopez leads the majors in hits and is the first player to reach 100 hits this season. He’s ahead of other great hitters on the list, such as former Marlin Luis Arraez, Yordan Alvarez, Bobby Witt Jr, and Yandy Diaz.

The 1st player in baseball to 100 hits this season:



Otto Lopez 🐠



What a season for Miami’s shortstop! pic.twitter.com/HSIWdJ4RYW — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 20, 2026

Lopez is one of the reasons why this team is clicking at the right time. The Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants with the final score of 6-3 on Saturday. Lopez had one hit in the game. The team is playing solid baseball.

There’s another bit of good news for the Marlins: the team has now won seven straight games at loanDepot Park, tying the franchise record. In June, the Marlins have an impressive 13-4 at home.

7th straight win at @loanDepotpark park ✅

Ties franchise record ✅ pic.twitter.com/KV0IONS5jS — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 20, 2026

Throughout the series against the Giants, Lopez has collected two hits, two runs, and two stolen bases in nine at-bats. Lopez is hitting .332 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, and an .829 OPS. It’s his fifth big league season and the best one of his career. His chances of getting voted into the All-Star Game continue to increase. If the first half ended today, he would be a lock to book a trip to the midsummer classic.

His growth as a hitter has been amazing. The most hits he’s collected were last season, when he finished with 134. There’s no question he will surpass that number. With the momentum he’s going, Lopez could finish the season with 200 hits.

In terms of doubles, his career high is 23, set in the 2024 season. Right now, he’s sitting at 19. Lopez could finish the season with reaching 30 doubles or even better with 40. Hanley Ramirez is the last Marlin shortstop to reach at least 30 doubles (2009). It all comes down to how steady and focused he can stay at the plate alongside durability. Injuries haven’t been a problem for him, and hopefully, it doesn’t start now.

The Otto Show is real. Everyone is going for the ride. After the series against the Giants, the Marlins will face the Texas Rangers at home in a three-game series.