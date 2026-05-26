Miami Marlins Lineup Patterns Tell Subtle Story About Future
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The Miami Marlins have a lineup with the potential to do amazing things not just for the future, but also for the remainder of the season.
There are two hitters in the lineup carrying the offense, but other talented players must be more consistent to help the team make that leap.
Marlins Current Lineup
- Xavier Edwards
- Liam Hicks
- Otto Lopez
- Kyle Stowers
- Jakob Marsee
- Javier Sanoja
- Owen Caissie
- Joe Mack
- Esteury Diaz
Edwards and Hicks Duo
These two men have been the most consistent hitters for Miami in the first half. Marlins manager Clayton McCullough is making a smart move to put both of them at the top of the lineup to put pressure on the starting pitcher immediately.
Hicks leads the team in home runs (11) and RBIs (44). He’s going to need to stay this hot to keep the Marlins on a winning path.
Edwards is not just proving that he can do it with his gloves, but with his bat and legs as well. Edwards is hitting .311 with a .867 OPS. He has six stolen bases this season. He has produced four hits in the last three games. He and Hicks form a deadly 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup.
Owen Caissie
He got off to a hot start, but now he’s a hit-or-miss. However, Caissie is very important to this lineup. If he can get things going to the level of Edwards and Hicks, then the Marlins will win more games frequently.
An elite lineup needs at least five to six players who can get the job done on a nightly basis. It’s still a long season, and there’s still time for Caissie to become a .300-level hitter. He’s also a reliable defensive outfielder.
Joe Mack
It’s only his rookie season, but we see a lot of star quality in him. Mack also brings and shows professionalism. The future of the catcher position is in his hands.
Although he’s hitting .222 this season, let’s not overlook that in the last seven games, he’s been locked in. Mack had collected five hits, four RBIs, while hitting .263 in 19 at-bats in those last seven games.
Having the 23-year-old top prospect at the bottom of the lineup is a good strategy because he’s still developing and needs to prove he can play at a big league level for a full season. Mack might someday get moved into the No. 4 or No. 5 spot in the lineup.
Edwards, Hicks, Caissie, Mack, and Lopez should be the top-producing hitters for the Marlins in the future. All of them are under 30, and that’s one of the reasons we should be excited about what’s to come from this lineup.
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After graduating from City College of New York in 2014, Miguel created his own blog. Since 2021, he has written for FanSided, where he covered the Toronto Blue Jays, College Football and Utah Mammoth hockey team. He also wrote for Miami Heat on SI and Cleveland Sports Talk. Miguel is the creator and host of his podcast, Baseball Heat Podcast with Mike.