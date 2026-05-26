Marlins’ Pitching Portal Highlighted by Prospect’s Incredible May Achievement

The Miami Marlins' minor league pitching pipeline has been fantastic over the last few seasons. Top prospects like Max Meyer, Eury Perez, and Edward Cabrera have all been impactful big leaguers over the last couple of seasons.

This year, the hard-throwing southpaw duo of Robby Snelling and Thomas White has excited fans even though they're battling injuries, with the former out for the season.

The two are comfortably sitting atop the apex of the organizational prospect rankings after stellar seasons last year. Although these headline guys have thrown well, it's another pitcher who's bested them thus far this season. Karson Milbrandt, the Marlins' No. 9-ranked prospect, owns a 1.06 ERA this season through 42.1 innings and eight starts.

The righty has dominated the Double-A level this season and is on an insane trajectory this month. Through his four starts in May, he's gone six innings each outing, not allowed more than three hits in each game, and struck out at least eight batters.

Karson Milbrandt is Making His Name Known This Season

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Through 24 innings, he's allowed 10 hits, one run, walked five, and struck out 40. This culminated in an outing to remember on Saturday against the Columbus Clingstones. Milbrandt allowed just three hits, walked two, and struck out 12 over six innings of work. He earned Southern League pitcher of the week honors for his effort.

While his dominance is out of the ordinary, success isn't new to Milbrandt. He posted a 3.26 ERA over 19 starts last season with High-A Beloit and earned Midwest League pitcher of the week just before being promoted and spending a short stint with Pensacola. He allowed just two runs over 10.2 innings before the season's conclusion and has spent this entire season with the club.

His strikeout stuff has always been elite, but this season has been even better. He's first in the Southern League in K/9, and a whole horde of other categories. Another improved category in the young season is his walk rate. He owns a 3.0 BB/9 this season, compared to his 4.7 career rate.

MiLB’s in the name, dominance is the game!



Karson Milbrandt is back-to back Southern League Pitcher of the Week, the first Wahoo to do so!



Here's where Karson ranks among Southern League Pitchers:

ERA: 1st

SO: 1st

W: T-1st

WHIP: 1st

K/9: 1st

K%: 1st

BAA: 1st

FIP: 1st pic.twitter.com/vAmFqnuJYv — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) May 25, 2026

With how well he's pitched this season, there's no reason he shouldn't be given a promotion soon. He's shown longevity with five consecutive six-inning outings, increased control, and massive effectiveness. Batters are hitting .125 in May against him, and just .164 overall this season.

The Marlins drafted Milbrandt in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he's broken out over the last two seasons. With how depleted Miami's pitching depth has been this season, there's no reason why he couldn't earn an opportunity later in the year with the big club and continued success.