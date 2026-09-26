Marlins Could Make Surprising Trade With Breakout Star This Offseason

The Marlins have plenty of decisions to make this upcoming offseason, some pertaining to their bullpen, others pertaining to their lineup, but perhaps the biggest decision is what the Marlins are going to do with Xavier Edwards.

The Breakout of Edwards

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards. Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a breakout season for Edwards, posting a .280 average with six home runs and a .731 OPS. Edwards sells his power out for on-base skills, getting on at a .360 clip. The Marlins are a team going into next season that is going to need slug, specifically in the outfield where most teams have sluggers. It might be in the best interest of the team to trade some of the contact for power, especially when they have other contact-oriented players in their lineup, like Heriberto Hernandez.

The Marlins lineup has been one of the best young lineups in the sport this season, with diversity in game up and down the order. That might be something that president of baseball operations Peter Bendiz and his team like because it gives them more was than one to play the game and put pressure on opposing pitchers. While that does make sense, the better teams in the game are the ones that slug the most, and Edwards is in a typical power position on the diamond.

Should the Marlins consider a Trade?

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards. Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins need to begin to look across their state and take some notes. It sounds extremely harsh, but the Marlins don't have a ton of money at their disposal. While Edwards helps to make them a winning ball club, it might be worth exploring moving him this offseason.

It might not make much sense, but the Marlins would be able to net a large return for Edwards' services, perhaps someone who could help them either in their bullpen or as a starting pitcher. The Marlins should compete in 2027, and one of the things teams with low payrolls do is what's called a “challenge trade” to import an MLB need for another.

With how poor the free agent market is projected to be, added to how the financial rules might change this offseason with a lockout coming, teams might be more eager to make deals in this manner, and the Marlins are in position to make something happen.

The Marlins don't have to trade Edwards, of course, which puts them in prime position for a negotiation. They have the power. It might make them a better team to trade Edwards in the long run, and this is something that Bendix and his crew evaluate.