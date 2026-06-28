Marlins Seeking Another Sweep with Tyler Phillips on Mound vs. Cardinals

If someone is looking for an underdog to bet on, it should be the Miami Marlins simply because they are really starting to flourish with the smallest payroll in baseball.

The Marlins put a heavy load on rookies and younger players simply because the organization isn't willing to bust out long-term two to three-hundred-million-dollar deals. But the guys that are taking the field for Miami have sure been up to the task.

Right now, the Marlins sit at 18-5 and have only lost one series in June, but three sweeps, and now maybe four, definitely make that a very small blemish on their record.

The @Marlins win their MLB-best 18th game in the month of June! pic.twitter.com/X7zKwiDwCL — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

They are in St. Louis taking on the Cardinals, and the first two games lacked competition as the Marlins' pitching staff held them to a measly one combined run in the first two. That being said, Miami is entrusting Tyler Phillips on the hill Sunday to keep the momentum rolling.

Sunday's Starters For Series Finale

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (right) greets center fielder Jakob Marsee (87) after Marsee scored a run | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Phillips isn't going to blast by people, and his command is on the shaky side as he has let 15 people draw walks in his last seven starts. However, he is used to seeing traffic and typically keeps a lot of damage from happening.

This likely will not be a shutout game, but Phillips is going to give his team a chance to take this game and they can bring out the broom.

Jakob Marsee (L) CF

Otto Lopez (R) SS

Kyle Stowers (L) DH

Xavier Edwards (S) 2B

Heriberto Hernández (R) LF

Griffin Conine (L) 1B

Owen Caissie (L) RF

Graham Pauley (L) 3B

Brian Navarreto (R) C

Otto Lopez is proving to be one of the best bats that baseball has to offer right now, with no signs of slowing down as he is hitting .327 in the last month with an OPS of .868, and one of the few who is really good at stealing bases.

Leadoff man Jakob Marsee, as well as Lopez, Esteury Ruiz, and Xavier Edwards, all have at least 11 stolen bases, with Marsee leading the pack at 18. There is a reason that this team has the most stolen bags in baseball, and they showcase it nearly every day.

Going into Sunday's matchups around both leagues, the Marlins find themselves in the last wild card spot for the playoffs at 44-39. They are a little further behind in the division race as the Philadelphia Phillies have six games on them, but there is a lot of baseball left to play, and they are trending in the right direction.