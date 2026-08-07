Marlins Turn to Tyler Phillips as They Open Home Series Against Angels

The Miami Marlins are back home with a chance to refresh and renew. They are sending Tyler Phillips to the mound against the Los Angeles Angels’ rookie George Klassen.

The Marlins enter the Friday night opener of a three-game series at 58-58 taking on the 44-71 Angels.

The matchup gives the Marlins a chance to build some momentum against one of the lower-ranked clubs in the American League before Miami’s schedule becomes much more challenging.

Three Key Matchups

Los Angeles Angels pitcher George Klassen Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Stowers vs. George Klassen

Kyle Stowers is taking back the leadoff spot after being in the middle of the lineup during the Braves series. The lefty has been a consistent spark for the Miami offense all year and this will be one of the first tests for Klassen who is looking for his first major league victory.

If Stowers can take control early on and get on base, it could set the tone for the entire game.

Griffin Conine vs. George Klassen

Griffin Conine will be the No. 2 as the designated hitter which moves him up one spot from where he has been. His left-handed power will give the Marlins a significant threat at the top of the order. If Stowers completes the task, Conine will have plenty of opportunity to drive in runs.

Conine’s main job will be to provide protection for Otto Lopez in the heart of this lineup.

Tyler Phillips vs. Mike Trout

Phillips is walking to the mound with a 3.53 ERA to begin the game. He has turned into one of Miami’s most reliable starters.

Trout will be his biggest challenge as a future Hall of Famer who is the centerpiece of the Angels’ lineup. Phillips will need to do all he can to limit Trout’s impact on the game. If he can do this, he will give Miami a good opportunity to open this series with a win.

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marlins Starting Lineup

Kyle Stowers, 1B Griffin Conine, DH Otto Lopez, SS Owen Caissie, RF Heriberto Hernández, LF Jakob Marsee, CF Leo Jiménez, 3B Joe Mack, C Javier Sanoja, 2B

Starting Pitcher: Tyler Phillips (3-5, 3.53 ERA)

What to Watch

The biggest change from the previous series against Atlanta is the top of the lineup. Stowers is returning to the leadoff with Conine following in the No. 2 hole. Owen Caissie will have the opportunity at cleanup.

The Marlins will look to take advantage of a favorable pitching matchup. Klassen has only made two MLB starts and the offense should be able to exploit his weaknesses. If they can put pressure on him early, they should start this homestand with a victory.

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park