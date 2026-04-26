Marlins Should Call Up This Player to Replace Calvin Faucher

The Miami Marlins' bullpen has been one of the best in Major League Baseball entering Sunday, but even with the overall success come issues. After getting a strong outing from Max Meyer against the San Francisco Giants, the bullpen had its blunders.

Meyer was throwing the ball very well, and while he might be the only Marlins starter this season not to complete six innings of work this season, he tossed five innings of shutout baseball with five strikeouts.

Then the wheels fell off the bus. Calvin Faucher was brought in and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk, without striking anyone out. As reported by Fish On First on X (formerly Twitter), Faucher has been the worst pitcher on the Marlins this season in terms of win probability added, having entered the game with a -0.75 WPA.

He blew the Marlins' lead as well and now holds a 6.00 ERA thus far in 2026. This can't continue for Miami if it wants to have a real chance at competing in the NL East, so a change needs to be on the horizon. Faucher has one minor league option left on his contract that Miami could exercise.

Who the Marlins Should Replace Faucher With

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Calvin Faucher (53) gets the baseball. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sending Faucher to Triple-A would allow him to work through his mechanics and fix some things without being watched on the professional level. But for Faucher to go down, the Marlins have to call someone up, and there's a perfect guy for the job.

Braxton Garrett has been elite to begin the season at the Triple-A level and could very well be the frontrunner knocking at the door to get called up to the big leagues. Garrett hasn't thrown in the Majors since 2024, but with how he's started, the Marlins can't keep turning a cold shoulder to calling him up.

By trade, Garrett is a starting pitcher, and Miami has a full crew, but if he needs some time to adjust to major league hitters, there's no better place to start than in the bullpen. He might fully be ready already, having thrown a no-hitter a few games ago.

Holding a 0.77 ERA in four games, all starts, Garrett has a 0.51 WHIP, is holding opponents to a .056 batting average, and has struck out 23 batters in 23.1 innings of work. Don't count out the Marlins replacing Faucher, whether that be with Garrett or another minor league option.