Marlins Pitching Prospect Receives Honor After Strong Week in Minors

The Miami Marlins pitcher Braxton Garrett is having some success in the minors lately, thanks to his focus and determination on the mound.

Garrett has battled injuries. He’s a fighter, and now his ability to always come back, relentless, has paid off with the latest achievement.

Garrett Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

When a player puts in all the effort, his consistency will be rewarded. The 28-year-old Garrett missed the entire 2025 season due to injuries. It’s been a problem for the Marlins organization from a pitching standpoint.

Coming into the new season, Garrett knew that this season was going to be critical for him. His commitment to the Marlins organization is nothing short of professionalism. He has been trained and prepared for moments like this.

He’s off to a great start to his 2026 campaign. Garrett has posted a 0.59 ERA with 17 strikeouts. Garrett had allowed just four hits and three walks. But it’s what he did last week, especially on Sunday, that made people pay attention to him.

Garrett tossed 6.0 no-hit innings with one walk and six strikeouts for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, April 12, at Norfolk. Whether it’s the minors or majors, that’s a victory for him. It’s important to celebrate and appreciate the small wins. It builds momentum and confidence.

MiLB today announced that LHP Braxton Garrett was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for April 6-12 after tossing 6.0 no-hit innings with one walk and six strikeouts for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, April 12 at Norfolk.



Garrett, 28, who… — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) April 13, 2026

Momentum and confidence might be overused words in sports, but every athlete needs to have those qualities if they want to play the sport for a long time. Garrett receiving this honor from the minor league should elevate his confidence through the roof. Many folks are rooting for his success and hoping he makes the Marlins' major league roster.

There are still opportunities for him to get the call to make a start this season for the Marlins. The Marlins' starting pitching rotation has been inconsistent so far. The one pitcher that’s holding it all together right now is Sandy Alcantara. We will see how the rest of the first half plays off because no roster spot is safe if a player is not producing great results.

Garrett won’t make his next start in about three more days. He must continue to pound the strike zone and stick to his game plan. When he gets on a roll, then that’s where he excels at his best.

Garrett can pitch at a consistent level for the next four to five years if he doesn’t hurt his shoulder, finger, or elbow. It’s a great time for Garrett and his family, but the job is far from over.