Miami Marlins' Mid-Season Misfortune is a Tale of Two Months

The story wasn't supposed to be written this way, but suddenly, it has been. Dropping their ninth straight game and getting swept by the Houston Astros, the Miami Marlins have gone from a team that was making a play for the leading role in the National League East, to an emerging team that isn't quite ready for the spotlight.

Manager Clayton McCullough and the Fish had the best month in franchise history in June, posting the best record in MLB during that time frame, 20-6. The Marlins looked like they were going to secure a spot in the postseason, and possibly even steal the show from division rivals, the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. But then, the calendar flipped over, and the scene suddenly changed in South Florida.

This is the ninth time in #Marlins history the team has lost nine straight games in a single season. Last done in March-April of 2024.



The franchise record for consecutive losses in a single season is 11. It has been done three times, most recently in 2011. pic.twitter.com/gnI6MbhmlW — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) July 23, 2026

While you couldn't have written a better fairy tale for the Fish in June, July has turned into a tragedy for the young team, as they deal with a turn of events that has been especially alarming. Since the beginning of July, the club has gone 6-9 through July 24. In that span, they've held their own on offense, registering a .258 batting average with 25 home runs in 15 games.

The team's pitching, however, has been a flop in July. The staff has a composite ERA of 5.06 in July, and the bullpen was responsible for three blown saves. If they continue that trend, no one will be throwing any roses their way when the show's finally over in 2026.

Marlins Must Reverse Their Fortunes Now

Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins' pitching staff really needs to get things together soon, preferably beginning tomorrow in the series opener at home against the San Diego Padres. The group is too good for their recent results; they are due for a lights-out performance. Then, veteran Sandy Alcantara and phenom Max Meyer must lead the team back to their winning ways.

At the same time, it's going to take a group effort to right the ship now, as the Fish have fallen out of the final spot in the Wild Card race. For now, they trail both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, after being in total command just a couple of weeks ago.

Of that pair, the Marlins have one series remaining (a three-game home series in August) against the Bucs. That should prove to be a crucial set of games, if Miami can hold on and make it interesting.

Where does the story go from here? Well, this stretch of the season is definitely leading to an exciting climax. and has set the stage for a dramatic conclusion: With a shot at glory and only around nine weeks left to go, will the Miami Marlins bow out gracefully... or go out there and break a leg?