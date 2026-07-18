The Continued Rise of Marlins’ Eury Perez Will Be a Huge Factor Down the Stretch

Anyone who has heard about the Miami Marlins' terrific 2026 has no doubt been informed of pitching phenom Max Meyer's terrific numbers or Sandy Alcantara's renaissance. But there's another arm on the rise that will be a pivotal part of the team's success down the stretch. And in a short postseason series, he could potentially give the team a major advantage.

23-year-old Eury Perez is just now scratching the surface of the pitcher he will eventually become for the Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough. While he's just 5-7 on the year, he has shown flashes of brilliance, giving the team hope that he can be another dominant presence in the rotation.

Eury Pérez growing into complete pitcher for Miami Marlins https://t.co/LAnQMhy6MO — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) July 17, 2026

Along with his record, Perez has an ERA of 3.78 and 95 strikeouts across 85.2 innings. He also recently recorded seven perfect innings against the Athletics on July 5, but he could not complete the clean slate. McCullough was forced to pull him before the eighth inning due to Perez's pitch limit following a recent injury.

“You can tell the package is starting to come together,” McCullough said of his starter. “Since he’s come back from that IL stint, he’s done nothing but deliver quality outings. We’ve seen the four-seam and the two-seam, and now his breaking ball is continuing to trend. You can tell the package is starting to come together.”

What to Expect the Rest of the Way

Perez, walking to the dugout after recording the third out | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there's no guarantee that Perez will be masterful for the Marlins to finish the season, the odds are certainly with him. He's got terrific stuff, and he won't have added pressure. He won't have to be the guy to carry the load - the Fish already have Meyer and Alcantara to do the heavy lifting. But as a third or fourth starter, the Dominican native makes a huge difference in a short series... the kind the Marlins will be playing in this Fall.

“I’ve seen him mature as a starting pitcher as this season has moved along,” McCullough said. “He’s managing his own emotions much better and filling up the zone much more consistently. There are less stretches where he sprays and misfires."

With Perez reaching new heights of success and levels of confidence, it sets things up perfectly for a group that has become the breakout team of the National League this season. Now, they are poised to make a lot of noise in the playoffs, and their most prominent pitcher might be something that nobody saw coming, just like the Marlins in 2026.