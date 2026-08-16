Marlins Take Down Reds Behind Jakob Marsee's Perfect Night at Plate

The Miami Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough salvaged the second game of their three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. The Fish took game two 8-4 behind a perfect four-for-four night at the plate from center fielder Jakob Marsee.

Marsee had a homerun and, drove in a run, and scored two runs in his great night at the dish on Saturday. The Marlins would not have won the game if it were not for him and his heroics.

The Marlins had been struggling to score runs the last few nights and putting up eight and how well Marsee performed is a welcome sight to this Fish club. The Marlins are looking to win the series against the Reds on Sunday when they send Eury Perez to the mound.

Joe Mack had a huge night along with Marsee at the plate

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack (80) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run. Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main reason why Miami was able to defeat the Reds on Saturday was due to Marsee and his performance. But lost in that is how well Joe Mack did at the plate as well, and his offensive performance almost matched what Marsee did.

Mack finished the night three-for-five at the plate, drove in one run and scored a run on his fourth inning homerun that ended up tying the game at two. These two guys are why the Fish were successful in taking the second game of their three against the Reds.

Marsee and Mack combined to go seven-for-nine at the dish, with two runs driven in and three runs scored. That is going to win a team a ballgame every single night of the week.

Getting that kind of production from those two had to have been a welcome sight for McCullough, who had been scrambling for answers offensively as of late. The Marlins are looking to keep the offense rolling as they will face Nick Lodolo when the two teams meet for the rubber match on Sunday.

If these two guys can keep on hitting for the Fish and get contributions from other guys in the lineup, no matter their spot in the order, it would go a long way. The Marlins are still in the thick of the National League Wild Card Race.

McCullough knows his team could still make it if they go on a little run here sometime soon. And if his offense can keep up its production, they should have no problem getting there.