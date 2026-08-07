This Decision Could Define the Miami Marlins' Entire Season

A manager can make decisions that can change the trajectory of the season. The Miami Marlins skipper, Clayton McCullough, can tinker with his lineup by making some tweaks.

We understand it depends on the pitching matchup. Some hitters perform well against certain lefties and righties. One consistent lineup for the rest of the season might put the Marlins in a better situation.

The Batting Order from One Through Six

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami is coming off another loss, and it's against the Atlanta Braves. The team is now on a three-game losing streak with a 58-58 record. A team that has playoff expectations and aspirations is now three games behind the final wild card spot. What needs to change?

Manager and front office can come to an understanding that the lineup needs to be moved around just a tad. If the team can keep this lineup from one through six and if it works, then they should stick with it. Here's how the upgraded lineup should look:

1) Xavier Edwards

2) Kyle Stowers

3) Otto Lopez

4) Agustin Ramirez

5) Griffin Conine

6) Joe Mack

The first three hitters in the lineup must set the top, especially the leadoff man. Edwards is arguably the best set-up man of the team. He can get you hits, doubles, and stolen bases. Sometimes he's taken out of the leadoff spot, and sometimes he hits in other spots, such as fourth in the lineup. Edwards progresses more often as a leadoff man.

Stowers can easily perform as a No. 2, No. 3, or No. 4. His offense is very crucial to the Marlins' success. If we have to pick one spot in the lineup right now, it would be hitting second.

Lopez has been the best hitter for most of the season. The Marlins' top breakout star can hit the ball in any aspect of the field. If pitchers allow Edwards and Stowers to get on base, the pitcher is already in deep trouble because Lopez can intimidate an opponent just by putting the ball in play and keeping the line moves. Lopez is batting .318 with 143 hits.

Ramirez hitting fourth might sound ludicrous. However, it wouldn't be a bad idea if the Marlins put him as a designated hitter. Batting fourth and being the team's DH can benefit both sides of the party. Ramirez hits for power and contact and is more dependable at the plate than behind the plate.

If he gets going at the plate, then the Marlins might have themselves one of the best right-handed DH hitters in the game. Ramirez can learn from Giancarlo Stanton and Yandy Diaz from that aspect, or even greats like Edgar Martinez and Frank Thomas.

The fifth and sixth spot can be either or, but moving Mack in the middle of the lineup makes sense because he's having a solid rookie season. Griffin is hitting the ball well this summer. Therefore, having those guys in those spots and not lower than the sixth spot can help the team win.