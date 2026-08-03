Marlins Trade Liam Hicks to Rays for Three Prospects

The Miami Marlins are trading catcher and first baseman Liam Hicks to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brayden Taylor, shortstop Adrian Santana and right-hander Jacob Kisting, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

Hicks became expendable after rookie Joe Mack emerged as Miami’s primary catcher, but the Marlins received a solid package for one of their best hitters.

The 27-year-old is batting .282/.363/.432 with 14 home runs and a team-leading 62 RBIs. His production represents an immediate upgrade over Tampa Bay’s current catching tandem of Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia.

Fortes has provided respectable contact, batting .278/.319/.386, but has lacked serious pop, producing only four home runs and 28 RBIs across 80 games.

Feduccia has struggled more, carrying a .234/.306/.340 slash line with two home runs and 12 RBIs. Combined, Tampa Bay’s two catchers have hit six home runs, fewer than half of Hicks’ total, while neither has matched his ability to reach base or drive in runs.

Tampa Adds Offense, Miami Adds Upside

Liam Hicks during batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Statcast shows why Tampa Bay valued Hicks. He rarely strikes out and consistently puts pitches in the zone into play, giving the Rays a player who can consistently put the ball in play.

His quality of contact creates some concern. Hicks owns an 85.2 mph average exit velocity, 29.5% hard-hit rate and 3.7% barrel rate. His expected batting average and slugging percentage also trail his actual production, suggesting that his stats could see some regression.

On the other side, Miami received an intriguing return.

Taylor, Tampa Bay’s former first-round pick, headlines the package after batting .284 with a .384 on-base percentage, 16 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the minors this season. He entered the deadline ranked No. 16 in the Rays’ system.

His fit could be as important as his production. MLB Pipeline described Taylor as a good athlete and defender coming out of TCU, with third base viewed as his most natural long-term position.

Miami could use more production from the hot corner, where Javier Sanoja has made the most appearances this season. Sanoja has provided useful contact and versatility, but his .264/.303/.396 slash line with four home runs offers limited offensive firepower.

Taylor’s left-handed power and defensive potential give the Marlins a chance to develop a more complete everyday option at a position that has lacked one.

Kisting has posted a 1.67 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 96 strikeouts across 86 innings, while Santana is batting .311 with 23 stolen bases. MLB Pipeline ranked them Nos. 26 and 27 in Tampa Bay’s system.

Santana offers a contact focused profile. He is batting .311 with 23 stolen bases and has built his value around solid plate skills and speed. His limited power remains the concern, as he is only slugging .397 this season, it is valid to wonder if that lack of power will become a bigger issue as the shortstop faces more advanced pitching.

Without much home-run impact, Santana will need his contact skills and baserunning to remain strong enough to support his offensive value. MLB Pipeline ranked Kisting and Santana Nos. 26 and 27 in Tampa Bay’s system.