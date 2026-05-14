How to Watch: Marlins vs Twins - TV, Streaming

The Miami Marlins will conclude their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon.

After a big 9-5 win on Wednesday, the Marlins are seeking another strong start from their rotation and for the lineup to continue producing many runs.

Marlins vs Twins Preview

Miami Marlins second baseman Leo Jimenez throws to first base | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins are 20-23 (4th in the NL East), and the Twins are 19-24 (3rd in the AL Central).

The best way to explain how this series is going is that both teams are answering each other with stellar performances from the rotation.

Bailey Ober dominated the Marlins on Tuesday night, and he only needed 89 pitches to do so. It was his first career shutout. Ober looked like Greg Maddux on the mound. Eury Perez continues to struggle on the mound. He's now 2-5 in the season.

On Wednesday night, Max Meyer was in the zone. In his second career start at Target Field, Meyer struck out nine Twins batters. However, he gave up seven hits and four earned runs, much of it due to his use of his changeup, and the offense gave him enough run support.

Meyer had help from Xavier Edwards and Leo Jimenez. Jimenez and Edwards combined for five hits and scored three runs. Liam Hicks didn't stay behind. Hicks delivered three RBIs and now has 38 this season, which is the most in baseball.

Starting Pitchers

Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Marlins against the Twins’ Zebby Matthews.

Location and Time:

Target Field, Minnesota, 1:40 pm ET

Where to Watch:

Fubo, Twins.TV and Marl ins.TV

Players to Watch:

Marlins: Otto Lopez leads the team in batting average (.335) and hits (56). Hicks leads the team in home runs (9) and RBIs (38).

Twins: Byron Buxton leads the team in three categories: home runs (15), runs (33), and hits (44). When Buxton is healthy, he's one of the best hitting outfielders in the game. Rtan Jeffers leads the team with 25 RBIs.

Injury Report:

Marlins:

Griffin Conine: 10-day IL (hamstring tear)

Pete Fairbanks: 15-day IL (nerve irritation).

Adam Mazur: 60-day IL (UCL reconstruction with internal brace)

Ronny Henriquez: 60-day IL (UCL reconstruction with internal brace)

Kevin Defrank: 60-day IL (right bicep)

Twins:

Taj Bradley: 15-day IL (Right pectoralis muscle inflammation)

Cole Sands: 15-day IL (Mild right forearm strain)

Mick Abel: 15-day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Alan Roden: 7-day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)

David Festa: 60-day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Cody Laweryson: 15-day IL (Right forearm strain)

Walker Jenkins: 7-day IL (Grade 2 AC joint sprain in left shoulder)

Pablo Lopez: 60-day IL (UCL in right elbow)