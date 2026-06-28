Max Meyer’s Next Marlins Start May Set New Franchise Record

Mark the date. Wednesday could be the day that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer sets his latest franchise record.

This season has put Meyer in position to earn a berth with the National League in the All-Star Game next month in Philadelphia. For most of the season he’s been setting record after record for his start to the season. But now he’s on the verge of claiming a record from one of the most recognized pitchers in franchise history.

He just needs to win one more game, and it could come in his next start, most likely in Colorado on Wednesday against the Rockies.

Max Meyer’s Next Shot at History

Meyer is 9-0 for the season after claiming the win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Meyer has won each of his last three starts and is 5-0 in his last seven starts. With Friday’s win, Meyer tied Liván Hernández for the best start in franchise history, per Marlins Communication on X (formerly Twitter). Hernández also went 9-0 to start the 1997 season, and Marlins fans know that season turned into a World Series title.

That 1997 season was his rookie season after starting pitching in one game in 1996. Hernández racked up his nine wins in his first 12 starts, as he only had three no-decisions between his season debut on June 15 to his ninth win on Aug. 31. Oddly enough, he won three straight games to get to 9-0, just as Meyer did. But Meyer needed 17 starts to reach nine victories.

After Hernández reached 9-0, he didn’t win another game in the regular season. He made five more starts and went 0-3 with two no-decisions to finish the season 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA. He turned it on in the postseason and helped the Marlins win their first World Series title as he was named the World Seres MVP. From there, he became a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and finished off a 17-year career in which he went 178-177 and pitched for nine different teams.

Meyer has already broken one of Hernández’s records. Earlier this season, Meyer broke his record for most starts without a loss with 14. Meyer has now extended that record to 17 games.

This is what the Marlins were hoping for a few years ago when the right-hander made his MLB debut after he was selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. But that debut season of 2022 was cut short after two starts when he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He didn’t pitch in the Majors again until 2024.

His nine wins so far in 2026 is more than the six wins he recorded from 2022-25 in 23 Major League starts.