Max Meyer Ties Marlins Franchise Record in Sweep Over Nationals

The Miami Marlins went into Washington D.C. and swept their National League East division rival Nationals after defeating them 4-1 on Wednesday after a stellar start from ace Max Meyer. Meyer was able to shut down the Nationals and have himself a day.

The veteran finished the game completing seven innings while only giving up one run on two hits while walking two and striking out seven. The Marlins ace has been dealing all season long and is showing management why they can trust him on the mound.

Meyer even tied a club record by going 13 consecutive starts without a loss. That is how dominant Meyer has been whenever he goes out there every fifth day for manager Clayton McCullough.

Whenever baseball fans think about the Marlins and think about who their ace is, they usually think of Sandy Alcantara. But now it seems like Meyer is taking that title.

Jun 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Meyer currently holds an ERA of 2.81 and a WHIP of 1.05 in 73.2 innings pitched after going seven innings in Wednesday's victory. The Marlins are given a chance to win every time Meyer goes out there and he was rewarded with the sweep and his sixth win of the year after defeating Washington.

Meyer Making All-Star Game Case

All-Star voting just opened up for both leagues and when people vote for starting pitchers in the National League, they think of guys like Paul Skenes, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jacob Misiorowski. But Max Meyer is making his case for selection.

The fact that he has not lost a game in 13 consecutive starts and has already pitched over 70 innings and his ERA is under 3, says a lot about his performance. It says a lot about how he is going out there every fifth day and is absolutely shoving no matter the opponent.

Meyer has a bad game every once in a blue moon, but so far this season he barely has had any bad starts. And when people vote on All-Stars, they want the best of the best out there especially on the pitching side.

And one of the best of the best has to absolutely include Meyer as of the current moment. The case can be made that Skenes and others are better statistically right now, but Meyer deserves to be talked about.

He deserves to have a spot on the National League All-Star team have it be a starter or a reserve. He should absolutely get some love for the season he is having.