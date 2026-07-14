3 Realistic Goals for Marlins Starter Max Meyer Before the End of the 2026 Season

Miami Marlins starter Max Meyer has emerged as one of the best young pitchers in baseball in 2026 and the club's new ace. He's already befuddled batters with his amazing arsenal of pitches and racked up all the right stats.

Now, his main focus should be to help the Fish make the playoffs for the first time since 2023. That team was stripped and rebuilt, with plans to produce an updated model that was a more powerful machine than before.

He will be expected to build on his first-half season success. He skipped his final start before the break, due to being selected to his first All-Star team. But it will be full speed ahead from here on out, in terms of the Marlins' postseason push and Max Meyer's own, individual accomplishments.

Max Meyer in his first All-Star Media Day



Tells me that he will start the second game following the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Brewers.#Marlins #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/9yxauUbUbg — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) July 13, 2026

Meyer reached the Mid-Summer Classic with an amazing 9-1 mark on the year. He's accumulated 116 strikeouts, along with a 2.58 ERA, in his first full season in Major League Baseball (he missed time in 2023 and part of '24 for Tommy John surgery).

Max Meyer's 'To-Do List' for the Second Half

Meyer, walking toward the pitching mound at loanDepot Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring an injury, Meyer is likely to make approximately 13 or 14 more starts during the 2026 regular season. That's a good gauge of weighing high hopes versus reasonable expectations. The team (and its fans) don't expect the young righty to make miracles happen. At least, not yet. But he certainly has a few realistic goals he could reach on his way to October.

Reach 16 wins

If Meyer simply splits his remaining games started in half, he can get to a number that is impressive in today's standards. It's the benchmark of a big-league ace today that they still stick around long enough in games to get a decision. In Meyer's case, 90 % of his decisions this year have gone his way. A few more will get him to this very reachable goal.

Reach 200 Strikeouts

Sitting at 116, Meyer needs to have a handful of high-octane performances where he blows smoke. He only needs to average about 7-8 Ks a game to get to the benchmark, and the idea that he is in that class only makes him seem more like the dominant 'hoss' of the team's five-man pitching front. That could give him an advantage in MLB, as perception often goes further than reality in the game of baseball.

Pitch in His First Postseason Game

With Miami looking like it will nail down a Wild Card slot, Meyer could have to shine on a huge national stage. But if the Fish fall apart, then his stats this season will have somewhat of an asterisk on them. This is a year where the team should make the playoffs, but Meyer will have to tow his share of the rope along the way.