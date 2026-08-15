Miami Marlins’ Offense Is Scuffling at the Worst Possible Time

The Miami Marlins, who have been one of the hottest and coldest teams in Major League Baseball this season, find themselves with limited wiggle room as the playoffs are just around the corner. Holding a 62-61 record, the Marlins need to start clicking as they did earlier this year.

Miami went on a hot four-game winning streak, scoring five runs or more in three of those games, but since the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Marlins haven't been the same at the plate.

Between the series finale against Pittsburgh and the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, the Marlins' offense has combined for seven hits and one run, which won't get anything done in this league. The one run came off the bat of Owen Caissie, who hit a solo shot against the Pirates.

How Miami Can Improve

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) looks on from the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, in the series opener, the Marlins' offense, except for Otto Lopez, all struck out at least once, which doesn't help their approach at the plate. Additionally, the offense stranded three runners on base and didn't get on base via a walk once, proving the offense has hit a cold streak overnight.

One of the hottest hitters in the second half, not only for Miami but across all of Major League Baseball, has been Griffin Conine. Getting more production from him, who struck out twice in the series opener against the Reds, can improve what the Marlins are trying to achieve.

It's not like the Marlins offense doesn't have the talent to get the job done. A handful of players have proven their worth this season at the plate, and it looks like the future is bright, but unfortunately, everyone has gone cold at the same time.

Perhaps some small ball could help this offense get back on the right track. If they're not hitting the gaps for extra bases or sending the ball to the seats, Miami has to find other ways to be successful. Dropping bunts, putting the ball in play and forcing the defense to make plays might seem simple, but it works.

According to FanGraphs, ahead of game two of the series, the Marlins have a 7.7% chance of making the playoffs, with their only likely shot as an NL Wild Card team. They sit three games out of the final spot behind division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, and can't afford to drop back any further.