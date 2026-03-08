Marlins Boss Clayton McCullough Watching Key Position Battle for Opening Day

The Miami Marlins have several position battles to monitor closely this spring, as many players are vying for a spot on the everyday roster. While not many offseason moves were made by the Marlins, this is partly because they have several young players in their system who have high potential.

Of solidified position players, one position feels the most up for grabs, and it's felt that way all spring: first base. The rest of the infield is being held down by Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, and Connor Norby, and the outfield has some promising players who will continue to get reps.

According to FanGraphs, Miami has the worst first base depth in all of Major League Baseball for the 2026 campaign. The likes of Graham Pauley, Griffin Conine, and Christopher Morel will hold down the position, but the job isn't secured yet, according to what manager Clayton McCullough had to say.

McCullough Has His Eyes on First Base

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) stands in the dugout. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Speaking with MLB Network's Cliff Floyd and Robert Flores, McCullough gave his insight on what he's looking for at first base for the Marlins to climb up those power rankings.

"We're going to have a fluid situation at first base," McCullough said. "We brought in Christopher Morel, who we're excited about, we believe in the ability and Chris is performing at more of a consistent basis, but we're going to give him some opportunity over there at first base."

It's not just Morel, though; McCullough has expectations for this first base crew, as well as players across the diamond.

"Liam Hicks is in that mix and we got Griffin Conine, who's going to spend some time at first. At third base with Connor Norby and Graham Pauley. The good part is that having competition is a good thing.... You have to be able to perform to stay in the big leagues."

Miami Marlins first baseman Christopher Morel (5) tosses the ball to relief pitcher Tyler Phillips (not pictured) to end the inning. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

So, for the remainder of spring training, which the Marlins are set to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in exhibition action this Sunday afternoon, fans should keep an eye on first and third base. As McCullough said, Morel has been getting reps wherever he can, as he's looking to turn around his career as well.

"Right away, when talking to Miami, they planned on me practicing first base," Morel said when asked when he began practicing first base. "Everyday. Monday to Friday.... The more you put into practice, the more better you feel in the game."