Miami Marlins Should Consider Bolstering Outfield With This Top Free Agent

After the Miami Marlins shipped Joey Weimer, a versatile outfielder, to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the non-tender deadline, the Marlins are now trying to navigate their outfield in the absence of the 26-year-old.

Around the same time, the Texas Rangers non-tendered Adolis García, making him a free agent. García, a longtime Rangers player positioned in right field, played a major role in getting his franchise into the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, ultimately clinching the title. His 2025 performance was underwhelming in comparison to his 2023 run, but it's likely that a change in scenery could boost García back to where he was.

This is where Miami could come in. It wouldn't be a bad deal for either party for García to sign with the Marlins; things could align quite seamlessly. Of course, there are plenty of teams where he could land, but what would it look like if Miami took him on?

What Can Garcia Do For Miami?

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

García was once considered the whole package when it comes to the outfield. After his World Series race, he wrapped up the season slashing .245/.328/.508 with an .836 OPS. However, at 32 years old, García is past his prime in the Major Leagues, raising questions about whether or not he can still produce as he did in the past.

Taking his 2025 stats at face value with a .665 OPS, it looks like he's on a downward spiral. But this could change, depending on where he ends up. Let's not forget that he was doubted by many in 2019 before shining in Texas. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for him to silence the skeptics.

If the Marlins were to sign him, this could be round two of a García resurgence. He is a valuable player who could simply need a fresh start, but in order to get a fresh start, someone needs to take a chance on him. If Miami ends up being that team, the risk could be well worth the reward.

García has a couple of landing spots that wouldn't be too far out there, and the Marlins could certainly be one of them. Time will tell, but it's hard to imagine a world in which García doesn't have any more gas left in the tank. His recent season wasn't ideal, but 2026 will be an opportunity for him to revolutionize his offensive game.

